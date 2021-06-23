Songwriter Lucy Dacus Now Owned By Phillys, But Her New Album Is A Musical Souvenir From Her Childhood In Virginia | Culture & Leisure

PHILADELPHIA The day before her three-show tour at Johnny Brendas began to close out 2019, Lucy Dacus moved to Philadelphia.
Dacus had grown up in Richmond, Virginia, where she was attending film school at Virginia Commonwealth University when songs she recorded for a school project became her career, “No Burden,” a 2016 album.
After turning behind his 2018 follow-up, “Historian,” and joining Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers in the independent boygenius supergroup, Dacus (pronounced DAY-cuss) needed to get away from his hometown.
This realization led to “Home Video” (Matador *** 1/2), his third and best album, which was released on Friday. It’s full of closely observed, often funny, often devastating memories of her teenage years in Virginia.
Being back here makes my face hot, hot blood throbbing in my veins, heavy memories hanging over my brain, she sings before the guitars and drums kick in on the Hot & Heavy opening.
Brando remembers a theatrical high school friend who called me cerebral, I didn’t know what you meant. … Would it have killed you to call me pretty instead? Triple Dog Dare is about a love affair that never saw the light of day, in part because it had yet to turn out to be homosexual. In haunting thumbs, she fantasizes about clearing the eyes of a naughty father of friends.
Dacus, 25, shares a home in Philadelphia with six friends, including his guitarist Jacob Blizard. As live music returns to the stage, Shell will open for Bright Eyes at the Levitt Pavilion Steelstacks in Bethlehem on July 29 and headline Union Transfer on October 20, with the opening of Shamir.
Dacus sat down at a picnic table in Bartrams Garden earlier this month to talk with The Inquirer about “Home Video,” his creative process, and how boygenius changed his life.
Q: When I spoke to you in 2017, you said if you ever leave Richmond you would move to Austin or Philadelphia. Now you are here. How did we win?
A: It’s close enough that if my brothers are having a bad day, I can go see it, or I can go to dinner with my mom and dad. But it’s far enough away that I feel separated. I don’t feel like I’m in my hometown. It’s closer to New York, and I always end up having to go.
We have tons of friends here and a lot of them make music, and also a lot of them don’t, and it’s really appealing to come out of the tour and hang out with people who don’t. are not engaged in the music industry.
Q: Back then, you were saying, it seemed like there was a real world of new ideas in Philadelphia. Was this confirmed?
A: I think it’s true. I have a lot of friends here who really inspire me and who are involved in politics and things related to art. People are more involved in activism here than they were in my sphere in Richmond. It feels like you can make things happen. So yeah, I love it here.
Q: Was it the idea of leaving Richmond, of realizing that you did not correspond to your hometown, that inspired “Home Video”?
A: It was after the “No Burden” album release tour. I had broken up with my ex, so not only was I gone the longest of my life, but my whole group of friends was tossed, my place. Everything changed. It was like a sudden change.
Q: Has this made you reconsider your past experiences?
A: Yes. If we were talking about 2017, then I was probably working on the beginnings of some of these songs.
Q: You’ve been playing Thumbs for a long time. There’s a Twitter thread called Has Lucy posted Thumbs yet? But have some of these other songs been around for a while as well?
A: Yes, Hot & Heavy, I started when I was back in Richmond in 2017 and I probably finished it in 2018. And then Thumbs I wrote in 15 minutes in 2018. It just depends on the song. Some are fast, others take time.
Q: Thumbs are devastating. Did you write it immediately after the meeting that inspired it?
Q: Really? What provoked you?
A: No idea. Really. I realized that this is how my brain works. If I am not ready to reckon with something, there is no need to push it. I’ll just have to wait and figure it out. I’m sure there are things I’m forgetting now that I’ll have a new perspective on in two years. I wish I could know everything now, but I can’t.
Q: When things happen, do they happen quickly?
A: Yes, it’s usually like a flood. It is very surprising, disarming and strange. But I tried to learn not to be upset by it. And that’s part of why it ends up becoming songs. It’s almost a way of wrapping those feelings.
I think I like the structure. You have a few minutes and you have the rhyme and the counter. He must be communicative. And then once you’re done, you’ve been able to say something. It’s very helpful for me to put things behind me.
Q: You recently interviewed Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast on Zoom about her memoir Crying In H Mart, as part of her book tour. Do you see Home Video as a musical memory?
A: I loved his book. I really admire him. [“Home Video”] is a kind of memory. It’s really just memories, based on youth. But it’s like chapters in a book.
Q: Are these your most autobiographical songs?
A: Yes. It’s funny, because they’re more specific. They mainly concern other people. But I feel like I find out the most about myself, in terms of relationships and my role in friendships, by writing about others. I think in my own listening it’s the most personal songs that are the most relevant. Because it looks like a gift, instead of a sermon.
Q: What songwriters made you feel this way while growing up?
A: David Bowie. Although his songs sound more like fiction. Carole Roi. Shes really largely relatable but still personal.
But I didn’t really expect to have a musical career. So I think more about the people I listen to now, like Big Thief and Andy Shauf and Haley Heynderickx. Michelle is a very good example. And Phoebe and Julien, of course.
Q: How did boygenius come to be?
A: Phoebe and I had both opened for Julien separately, and she had talked to each other. And then we first met in Philly at NonComm [the noncommercial radio convention hosted by WXPN-FM]. We had spoken on the internet, but it was the first time we had seen each other.
We knew we were going to tour together because she and Julien had a headlining tour and asked me to open. We were going to write a song together, and it accidentally turned into six songs and a whole band.
Q: What has this done for you?
A: I feel like my jaw is loosening, in a major way. Just knowing them makes me feel a lot more secure. Knowing that I can count on them to complain or check if your experiences are the same.
I get a lot of comfort just checking them out, and I feel like the breadth of what I’m willing to talk about has spread both ways, where I’m more willing to go deeper into the darkness. and also in more fun and lighter territory.
Were fans of each other and showed each other stuff in progress. It’s like, man, your job is so good. But the real impact is that I have found friends that I will have all my life. It’s really cool.
