Savannah VOICE Festival and Deep Center team up for new program

Some people like to say that everything happens for a reason. Others believe that we find the reason for everything. Either way, you must have a way to deal with the strangeness of life.

This is exactly what the Savannah VOICE Festival and the Deep Center are enabling with a new partnership.

Many music fans are already aware of Savannah VOICE Festivals’ efforts to raise new singers and musicians while presenting songs and performances to audiences. SVF has performances year round, but it’s probably best known for the festival that takes place in August here in Savannah.

After:Savannah VOICE Festival brings its 2021 gala to your virtual home

The Savannah VOICE Festival has been very clear about the legacy and development of audiences as well as artists, said Maria Zouves, Executive Director of the Savannah VOICE Festival.

Likewise, Deep Center also seeks to uplift and cultivate young creatives.

Over the past year, SVF has worked with younger middle and high school students at the Deep Center to develop poems to set to music.

We are not original to this idea. In fact, the idea came from a colleague of mine who was doing it in another opera company, Zouves said.

The idea for the children of the Deep Center was to tackle the themes of health, especially the mental and physical health arising from all of the chaotic events of 2020. These ideas would be turned into poems, and then music would be written for them. ‘accompany in the form of a song.

Disconnected:Savannah production teams deliver goods despite pandemic protocols

As SVF’s Education and Outreach Coordinator, Chad Sonka oversaw the coordination of the project to cultivate and organize new cycles of songs to perform and summarize this strange time we live in through the eyes and words of the young people of Savannah.

You can tell by the sound of Sonkas’ voice that he was thrilled to be a part of something like this even though the pandemic meant new digital challenges.

COVID-19 presented many challenges for me as an education and awareness coordinator. We did all of our workshops and meetings, through Zoom. So Catch-22, of course, unfortunately can’t engage with the program’s writers in person, but we might not have had that connection if COVID hadn’t happened, ”he said. -he declares.

We were happy to be able to give these writers and young people the opportunity to share their voice, despite their distance, despite the realization of the project online.

After:Savannah VOICE Festival gears up to come back live with Puccini

Zouves accepted.

Growing compositions and commissioning them, and then, at the same time, cultivating young artists, especially young artists who find their voice in literary work, it’s so related to why we even built these programs.

Zouves said the production of new songs through this program continues the legacy of Deep Center and SVF.

When working with creatives at the level of those seen in many SVF productions, it’s easy to get a little isolated. Sonka said one of the strengths of this partnership is seeing life as the younger students approach things.

The highlight was hearing perspectives outside of mine now, both in music and in text, then in relation to composers and writers and new people with different experiences through music. .

After:Deep Center group talks about COVID pandemic and the impact of isolation on mental health

Zouves said one of his hopes for the songs produced under the partnership is that they find a connection to audiences similar to how Sonka has found a connection to student perspectives. She also hopes this will encourage students to keep writing.

Here’s a legacy project, and it turns into a show, then the show has a greater depth and that’s what’s going to happen on that day when we come together for our Telfair event.

When we meet that evening, it will be the culmination of all this work. And it’s going to be exciting for everyone.

The event mentioned by Zouves is part of the ninth season of the Savannah VOICE Festivals in August from 8 to 22. The specific performance will take place on August 12 at 6 and 8 p.m. at the Telfair Center.

Festival tickets go on sale June 21 for SVF members and July 1 for the public.

Before that, you have the chance to celebrate the partnership with the Deep Centers year-end party at the Hudson Hill Community Garden on Saturday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

During our interview, Zouves mentioned that the partnership allows children to find their voice. Soon all will be able to enjoy these voices together.

IF YOU ARE GOING TO

WHAT: Deep Center Block by Block End-of-Year Party

WHEN: Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

O: Hudson Hill Community Garden, Hudson Street and Graham Avenue (and nearby park / pavilion)

INFO: deepcenter.org

MORE INFORMATION

For more information on Deep Center, visit DeepCenter.org.

For more information on Savannah VOICE Festival, upcoming performances and tickets, visit SavannahVoiceFestival.org.