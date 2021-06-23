SCOOP: Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom premiering on Amazon Prime Video on THIS date? : Bollywood News





Akshay Kumar and Pooja Entertainment recently announced the release date for their thriller, The lower end of the bell and the same has excited the entire film industry. And why not, since this is the first major superstar film to hit theaters in a year and a half. The Ranjit Tewari-directed film is set for a July 27 th release in theaters around the world. And that’s not all ; BollywoodHungama has an exclusive scoop on this film’s future release plans. “The lower end of the bell will take a route similar to Master that is, premiering on digital media sooner than expected. The creators cherish the idea of ​​going out The lower end of the bell on Amazon Prime Video over Independence Day weekend, thus maintaining an exclusive 14 to 17 day cinema window, “a commercial source told Bollywood Hungama. The film is released on a Tuesday and takes a hiatus from the conventional Friday release. “It was Akshay Kumar’s lucky number 9 that resulted in a midweek release. As for the release date on OTT, The lower end of the bell is looking to premiere on Amazon Prime Video between August 10-14, depending on the details of the contract and the paperwork between Bhagnani and Amazon Prime, that’s where the plan is at the moment, ”said the commercial source. The film was among the first films to debut after the first wave of the pandemic and the producers shot it in the UK following all biobubble protocols. The whole industry is waiting for the release of The lower end of the bell now and also, see how the exhibit section reacts to the early digital premiere report. If there is no backlash from the exhibition industry, Bell Lowcould be a game-changer, paving the way for a two-week cinema window for many theatrical releases throughout the year. Read also:The Business Speaks: The only factor that doesn’t come out of Akshay Kumars’ film is ENTERTAINMENT; he is one of the smartest businessmen More pages: Bellbottom Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

