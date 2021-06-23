Lorde announces Edinburgh date on grand world tour – how to get tickets





Lorde has announced her first world tour in four years, which includes her very first concert in Edinburgh. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter will perform at the city’s Usher Hall on May 26, 2022 in support of his upcoming third album, Solar Power. As reported by the Manchester Evening NewsLorde has also announced dates in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and London as part of the massive tour, which will see her perform over 40 dates in 2022. The New Zealand artist recently released the first single from the new album, also titled Solar Power, on the same day as the only solar eclipse of the year. Lorde is best known for her hit “Royals”, which came out when she was just 16, and her next album, Pure Heroine. READ MORE – Her second major release, Melodrama, also reached the top 10 on the UK album charts, but she hasn’t released any new music since 2017. Solar Power, her surprise single, debuted with rave reviews and huge commercial success, garnering over 30 million streams in her first five days. This is the first single from Lorde’s upcoming studio album, produced by Jack Antonoff. Of the album, Lorde says, “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt to immortalize the deep and transcendent feelings I experience when I am outside. “In times of grief, heartache, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I have learned to breathe out and connect. That’s what happened.



The first song, also called SOLAR POWER and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first to hit the shelves. It's about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that grips us all in June. Tickets for Lorde's Solar Power World Tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday June 25 from See tickets. Fans can register for presale tickets at lorde.co.nz. Lorde UK Tour Dates May 25 – Leeds – O2 Academy May 26 – Edinburgh – Usher Hall May 28 – Manchester – O2 Victoria Warehouse May 30 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy June 1 – London – Roundhouse June 2 – London – Roundhouse







