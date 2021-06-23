Kartik Aaryan joins forces with Sajid Nadiadwala for a musical love saga titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha: Bollywood News





Producer Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures has announced his upcoming film, a moving musical love saga, titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. Co-produced by Namah Pictures and Sajids banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will mark the first collaboration between Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala while it will be directed by award-winning national director Sameer Vidwans. Sajid Nadiadwala shares, Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been a visionary project for me. At Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, we’re excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, award-winning national director Sameer Vidwans and the very talented Kartik Aaryan on this one. This will be the first time we’ve worked with Kartik and he brings new energy to the project, overall. Satyanarayan Ki Katha creates a storyline that calls for this perfect union and we look forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is an epic love story that will put Kartik Aaryan in the lead after Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. While Kartik’s previous ventures were also in the romantic space, we’ll see the actor bring a narrative that’s never been explored before with this one. The film promises to be an unforgettable love story. Kartik Aaryan shares, I wanted to work with Sajid monsieur for some time now, I could not have asked for a better collaboration. I am extremely happy to be a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishors’ vision. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga that brings together a group of people who are nationally award-winning names. This is also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans, a gentleman who has a keen eye for making sensitive subjects very entertaining. “ Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, being the only member of this team without a national award, Kartik adds in his cheeky style. The project will also mark a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures, the co-producers of the project. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures and director Sameer Vidwans won a national award for their respective feature films. Chhichhore (best feature film) and Anandi Gopal (best film on social issues) – same year, 2019. Satyanarayan Ki Katha will mark Sameers’ foray into Bollywood. Shareen Mantri Kedia of Namah’s pictures says: “Satyanarayan Ki Kathais a unique love story that makes you want to believe in the power of love. The story embellished with the innocent charm of Kartiks will win all hearts. “ Kishor Arora adds, “At Namah, we are happy to collaborate with a creative force like Sajid Nadiadwala to bring this heartwarming story to the public. Sameer Vidwans, who is known for his skillful handling of emotions, is a smart choice for capturing the myriad of emotions etched on paper by Karan Sharma. “ Satyanarayan Ki Katha is ready to go upstairs towards the end of this year. READ ALSO: Kartik Aaryan calls himself “The Umbrella Man”, posts enticing photo More Pages: Satyanarayan Ki Katha Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.







