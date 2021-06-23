Entertainment
Actor Noman Masood’s colorful new restaurant in Islamabad is a sight to behold – food
Baandi Star Noman Masood was fed up with waiting for calls from producers and production houses at the age of 53, so he decided to take charge and start a business where he could become more self-sufficient. And so, Khaaba by Noman Masood was born.
The desi cuisine restaurant that tries to revolutionize the dining options available in Islamabad comes in the form of a multi-story building in the iconic colors of F7 Markaz. It is an unusual sight in the bureaucratic capital.
Masood said Pictures that the project was the result of a “midlife crisis”. Even after all he has done, he said, he can and will do more.
“At my age you are not considered a young man and not an old man either, you find yourself stuck somewhere in the middle. I still feel young and my friends and I have kept ourselves in shape, maybe. be through our diet at the time of the day, ”he said.
Speaking about what drove him to leave the entertainment and art industry to enter the hospitality business, he said: “In my last three or four years in Karachi, I have learned that working in the media industry was slow. inspire me and only every once in a while I would get something worthwhile. At this age in Pakistan, they don’t really consider you for a hero role, and I found myself waiting for the right call. I felt suffocated. “
Masood revealed he feels motivated by the government’s efforts to promote tourism and the lack of international travel forcing tourists to rush to northern Pakistan. His first idea was to set up something in Nathia Gali, a popular place for local and international tourists. He’s still working on the project there, but he has his own challenges and difficulties.
“I went to Islamabad for a day at the request of my business partner and that’s where I saw this building. It was a simple, simple Islamabad style building. I thought I would do something. exciting thing with him, then I threw up Khaaba, “he said.
“I didn’t know what kind of building I would create. I love playing with colors and lights, I’ve been doing it for years, so I made this colorful building. It was very successful, and I’m so grateful to God, ”he said.
He said he designed the place himself. “My architect friend was confused: ‘Who paints a building like this? She would ask. I told him to trust me and charge me.
Now that his vague idea for a restaurant has become a fan favorite, Masood believes it was the result of his mother’s wishes.
“My mother passed away last year. I told her many times that I would like to open a restaurant, and she said: let’s do it in Islamabad. I had taken her to Karachi with me, and she still missed Islamabad. “, he recalls. .
“Now his grave is in Karachi and the following year God sent me to Islamabad for this.”
Living and working alone, he said, was difficult. Mainly because he has spent his life living with his family where decisions and problems are dealt with together. Even from afar, Masood said his family had been a great help to him.
Masood does not wish to stop there. He wants to develop the single-location restaurant into a chain and bring it to other cities across the country and maybe even beyond.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]