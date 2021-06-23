Actor Noman Masood’s colorful new restaurant in Islamabad is a sight to behold – food

Baandi Star Noman Masood was fed up with waiting for calls from producers and production houses at the age of 53, so he decided to take charge and start a business where he could become more self-sufficient. And so, Khaaba by Noman Masood was born.

The desi cuisine restaurant that tries to revolutionize the dining options available in Islamabad comes in the form of a multi-story building in the iconic colors of F7 Markaz. It is an unusual sight in the bureaucratic capital.

Masood said Pictures that the project was the result of a “midlife crisis”. Even after all he has done, he said, he can and will do more.

“At my age you are not considered a young man and not an old man either, you find yourself stuck somewhere in the middle. I still feel young and my friends and I have kept ourselves in shape, maybe. be through our diet at the time of the day, ”he said.

Speaking about what drove him to leave the entertainment and art industry to enter the hospitality business, he said: “In my last three or four years in Karachi, I have learned that working in the media industry was slow. inspire me and only every once in a while I would get something worthwhile. At this age in Pakistan, they don’t really consider you for a hero role, and I found myself waiting for the right call. I felt suffocated. “

Masood revealed he feels motivated by the government’s efforts to promote tourism and the lack of international travel forcing tourists to rush to northern Pakistan. His first idea was to set up something in Nathia Gali, a popular place for local and international tourists. He’s still working on the project there, but he has his own challenges and difficulties.

“I went to Islamabad for a day at the request of my business partner and that’s where I saw this building. It was a simple, simple Islamabad style building. I thought I would do something. exciting thing with him, then I threw up Khaaba, “he said.

“I didn’t know what kind of building I would create. I love playing with colors and lights, I’ve been doing it for years, so I made this colorful building. It was very successful, and I’m so grateful to God, ”he said.

He said he designed the place himself. “My architect friend was confused: ‘Who paints a building like this? She would ask. I told him to trust me and charge me.

Now that his vague idea for a restaurant has become a fan favorite, Masood believes it was the result of his mother’s wishes.

“My mother passed away last year. I told her many times that I would like to open a restaurant, and she said: let’s do it in Islamabad. I had taken her to Karachi with me, and she still missed Islamabad. “, he recalls. .

“Now his grave is in Karachi and the following year God sent me to Islamabad for this.”

Living and working alone, he said, was difficult. Mainly because he has spent his life living with his family where decisions and problems are dealt with together. Even from afar, Masood said his family had been a great help to him.

Masood does not wish to stop there. He wants to develop the single-location restaurant into a chain and bring it to other cities across the country and maybe even beyond.