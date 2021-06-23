Entertainment
Michael B. Jordan apologizes and promises to change rum’s name after Change.org petition
People have spoken and after Michael B. Jordan faced a wave of backlash over his brand name J’Ouvert Rum, many people took issue with the Black Panther stars use the name and lack cultural ties to it, he decided to listen to people and of course correct.
Jordan posted a message to his Instagram story Tuesday, apologizing and promising to change the name of his rum brand after being criticized for its use which is deeply rooted in Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture.
He wrote: “I just want to say on behalf of myself and my partners, our intention has never been to offend or hurt a culture that we love and respect and hope to positively celebrate and illuminate. The past few days have been a lot of listening, learning and engaging in countless community conversations. I hear you and I want to be clear that we are renaming.
A Change.org petition is won traction online and has over 11,000 signatures.
The petition was launched to arrest Jordan, citing inaccuracies with his brand.
It reads:
“The word J’Ouvert is deeply rooted in Trinbagonian and Caribbean culture.
The word J’Ouvert heralds the annual indigenous festivities of T & T’s beloved carnival, which began in the 1800s and is still practiced around the world by residents of the Caribbean and the Caribbean.
“The name J’Ouvert originates from the French open day, which means daily break or morning, and signals the start of the Carnival.(NYC.gov)
Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan celebrates the launch of his new venture, a rum called J’Ouvert.SEE HERE.
It was recently discovered that in the official filing of the USPTO by the attorneyRyan-louis shafferfor the use of the word J’Ouvert, under the international classification 33: Alcoholic beverages, with the exception of beers (codes US 047, 049), the official document indicates that,“The words“ I OPEN ”have no meaning in a foreign language.(SEE HERE)
We are not a helpless people! We are a people rich in culture, history and love. It is time that we love each other enough to stop selling our culture to foreign entities who do not respect or value our global contributions, and who do not support and support our countries in a respectful, sustainable, tangible and verifiable way! “
The petition, which was started by someone named Jay Blessed, describes a number of requests made to the US Patent and Trademark Office.
The claims include:
- We request that this deposit be rejected due to the above fraudulent and inaccurate statement.
- We ask the investigatorMaria rivera sanchez and theUSPTOsuspend their final decision on the branding of the word J’Ouvert by foreign entities for use in the sale of rum.
- we requestAngostura and other Carnival stakeholders are transparent in their business involvement.
- we requestMichael b jordan do the right thing by calling it a loss!
Trinidad-born rapper Nicki Minaj even weighed in on Tuesday and urged Jordan to change his brand name – which he ultimately decided to do.
I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do something he thought the people of the Caribbean would find offensive, Nicki said in an article, but now that you know, change the name and keep on thriving and thriving. .
Some commentators believe Jordan is stealing culture.
Another person on Change.org, Jarrah Faye, said: “I am not Caribbean but Senegalese, and I understand what it feels like to have your culture taken for granted! I sign in solidarity!
Seems like the whole ordeal has been a good learning time for Jordan.
