Today’s list of famous birthdays for June 23, 2021 includes celebrities Frances McDormand, Melissa Rauch
Top celebrity birthdays June 23, 2021
Birthday wishes go out to Frances McDormand, Melissa Rauch and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on June 23, and learn an interesting fact about each one.
Musician Randy Jackson turns 65
Fun fact: appeared in episodes of the new version of Name That Tune as the frontman of the group
Actress Frances McDormand turns 64
Fun fact: Won two Oscars for Nomadland
Director Joss Whedon turns 57
Fun fact: directed two episodes of The Office
Discover other famous directors who have filmed episodes of The Office
Actress Selma Blair is 49
Fun fact: lost to Katie Holmes for the role of Joey in Dawsons Creek
Singer Jason Mraz is 44
Fun fact: Own an organic farm
Actress Melissa Rauch turns 41
Fun Fact: Set To Appear In Upcoming Night Court Reboot As Harry’s Daughter
Discover other celebrities who were guest stars on The Office
More celebrities with birthdays today
Singer Diana Trask is 81 years old. Actor Ted Shackelford (Knots Landing) is 75 years old. Actor Bryan Brown (The Thorn Birds) is 74 years old. Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley is 59. Singer Chico DeBarge is 51 years old. Actor Selma Blair is 49 years old. Edgerton (Loving) is 47 years old. Singer KT Tunstall is 46 years old. Ghostown DJs singer Virgo Williams is 46 years old. Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier (Two and a half men) is 45 years old. Singer Duffy is 37 years old.
Other popular or historic birthdays on June 23
Ptolemy XV, son of Cleopatra and presumed son of Julius Caesar
Edward VIII, uncle of Queen Elizabeth II
Alan Turin, mathematician
Art Model, former owner of the Browns
June Carter Cash, country singer
Clarence Thomas, Supreme Court Justice (73)
with the Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com
