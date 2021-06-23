Today’s list of famous birthdays for June 23, 2021 includes celebrities Frances McDormand, Melissa Rauch





Top celebrity birthdays June 23, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Frances McDormand, Melissa Rauch and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning one year older on June 23, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Music and TV personality Randy Jackson attends the NYU Tisch School of the Arts Gala at Capitale on Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Musician Randy Jackson turns 65 Fun fact: appeared in episodes of the new version of Name That Tune as the frontman of the group FILE – Francis McDormand, winner of Outstanding Leading Actress in Limited Series and Outstanding Limited Series for “Olive Kitteridge,” poses in the press room at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 20, 2015. McDormand celebrates its 64 June 23. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, on file)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actress Frances McDormand turns 64 Fun fact: Won two Oscars for Nomadland Joss Whedon speaks during the “Dark Horse: An Afternoon with Joss Whedon” panel on Day 3 of Comic-Con International on Saturday July 11, 2015 in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Director Joss Whedon turns 57 Fun fact: directed two episodes of The Office Discover other famous directors who have filmed episodes of The Office FILE – Selma Blair arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California on February 24, 2019. A documentary about Blair, Introducing Selma Blair, a portrayal of the actor living with multiple sclerosis, is among the films that will premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival this year. (Photo by Evan Agostini / Invision / AP, file)Evan Agostini / Invision / AP Actress Selma Blair is 49 Fun fact: lost to Katie Holmes for the role of Joey in Dawsons Creek In this June 16, 2020 photo, singer-songwriter Jason Mraz poses for a portrait at his home in Oceanside, Calif., To promote his new reggae album Look for the Good. The two-time Grammy winner donates all revenue from sales and streams of his album, including his advance of $ 250,000, to groups that advance equality and justice. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Singer Jason Mraz is 44 Fun fact: Own an organic farm NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Melissa Rauch attends the Newport Beach Film Festival Fall Honors featuring all 10 Variety cast to watch at Resort at Pelican Hill on November 03, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone / Getty Images)Getty Images Actress Melissa Rauch turns 41 Fun Fact: Set To Appear In Upcoming Night Court Reboot As Harry’s Daughter Discover other celebrities who were guest stars on The Office More celebrities with birthdays today Singer Diana Trask is 81 years old. Actor Ted Shackelford (Knots Landing) is 75 years old. Actor Bryan Brown (The Thorn Birds) is 74 years old. Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley is 59. Singer Chico DeBarge is 51 years old. Actor Selma Blair is 49 years old. Edgerton (Loving) is 47 years old. Singer KT Tunstall is 46 years old. Ghostown DJs singer Virgo Williams is 46 years old. Actress Emmanuelle Vaugier (Two and a half men) is 45 years old. Singer Duffy is 37 years old. 