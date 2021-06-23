Krrish turns 15: Hrithik Roshan survived near-fatal crash and became Bollywood’s most successful superhero





Mention the local superhero, and the first name that comes to mind is Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish in his signature mask, black cape, and chiseled body. Krrish is a sequel to Koi Mil Gaya directed by Rakesh Roshan, the first film in his superhero franchise. The prequel set the tone for what was to come in Krrish’s form. Krrish revolved around the titular superhero’s quest to stop a scientist from abusing his father’s IQ to build a computer that could predict the future. The villain here was a refreshing change from Mogambo and Shakal, whose ultimate goal was world domination. Actor Bin Xia and Hrithik Roshan in a photo by Krrish. (Photo: Express Archives) The movie also worked because it was able to connect with the younger generation. Above all, there was Hrithik Roshan, the actor who was made for such action-packed roles, given his personality, his talent and his six packs, of course. His character transformation from Krishna to Krrish, his struggle to keep his alter ego under surveillance, and his love affair with Priya made Krrish the perfect Bollywood potboiler. Let’s not forget that Krrish also had an excellent supporting cast including Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Bin Xia and Yu Xuan. And the icing on the cake was that Hrithik himself played a dual role of father and son (Rohit de Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish). Priyanka Chopra played the character of Priya in Krrish and Krrish 3. (Photo: Express Archives) Hrithik’s dedication to transforming Krrish was such that he even survived a near-fatal accident on film sets in Singapore. The incident occurred when Hrithik was filming for an action sequence that required him to navigate the height of a high-rise building with a harness. During one of the retakes, the threads got tangled and snapped, leaving Hrithik in free fall. The rains, however, saved him as the ground stores had awnings, and Hrithik landed on one of them without touching the ground. “I was skydiving to the point of death until I came across a six foot long awning of a store that was closed due to the light drizzle. The canopy had iron rods. But I missed these rods too. What should I say? I guess the right word to describe the situation would be “jadoo” (magic), ”Hrithik said later in an interview. “Jadoo” indeed. The alien who left Earth at the end of Koi Mil Gaya left his celestial magic in the form of Krrish. And no other Bollywood superhero has come close to the success and love that Krrish continues to receive even after 15 years.

