Apple Daily Confirms Shutdown After Columnist Arrests

HONG KONG – Ailing pro-democracy Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily has confirmed it will cease publication after the arrest earlier today of one of its columnists.

The board of directors of Next Digital, the parent company of Apple, said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that “due to the current circumstances in Hong Kong”, the publication would cease both print publication and online no later than Saturday.

Apple’s website, however, reported that Thursday morning’s edition would be the newspaper’s last, citing concerns over employee safety and a labor shortage. Staff said some colleagues had received threats of anonymous calls in recent days.

“The company thanks our readers for their loyal support and our journalists, staff and advertisers for their commitment over the past 26 years,” the board statement read.

Hong Kong National Security Police earlier said they arrested a 55-year-old man on suspicion of collusion with foreign forces in an ongoing operation against Apple Daily, long known for his critical coverage of the governments of Hong Kong and Chinese.

Local media identified the man as Yeung Ching-kee, one of the newspaper’s columnists. Yeung, who has written more than 800 articles under the pseudonym “Li Ping” since 2016, posted his most recent article on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson told Nikkei Asia that the operation against Apple Daily is continuing and that more arrests are possible. Next Digital banned visitors from entering on Wednesday while telling staff to work in “safe places.”

Wednesday’s arrest came less than a week after police mobilized more than 500 police officers to arrest five editors and business executives and search their homes and Apple offices.

Hong Kong residents bought copies of Apple Daily in recent days as keepsakes amid expectations the newspaper would shut down. © Reuters

Apple editor-in-chief Ryan Law and upcoming chief executive Cheung Kim-hung were formally charged on Saturday with violating Hong Kong’s national security law in connection with the newspaper’s publication of about 30 articles seen as calling for sanctions against Hong Kong or China by foreigners. governments and institutions.

Both were denied bail. Jimmy Lai, the founder of Apple and Next, is serving a 20-month prison sentence for three convictions for participating in unauthorized protests in 2019 and faces life imprisonment for his own charge of colluding with foreign forces.

Next Magazine, an online Next Digital publication that originally launched in print five years before Apple Daily, announced earlier Wednesday that it had gone out of business. This follows the shutdown of Apple’s English-language and financial information services and its webcasts earlier in the week.

Next Digital’s board of directors told staff on Monday that Apple would stop publishing from Saturday unless authorities release at least a portion of HK $ 18 million ($ 2.32 million ) on the bank accounts of three group companies that were frozen during the arrest of Cheung and Law. With authorities warning local banks against processing Next accounts, the company has since struggled to collect payments owed.

Due to the cash shortage, staff were told on Monday that they could quit immediately without notice. Many have done so, making it more and more difficult to maintain IO as the week goes on.

In contrast, the Taiwanese edition of Apple Daily, which ceased its print publication last month, said on Wednesday that it would continue to publish online, noting that it is financially independent from the Hong Kong version.

Ronson Chan Long-sing, the newly elected chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, called the shutdown of Apple Daily “heartbreaking” and condemned Yeung’s arrest, saying it would set a dangerous precedent if an writer was found guilty of his comments.

“Even before the executives were convicted, the authorities found ways to shut down Apple’s operations,” he said, adding that the newspaper had been a major driver in the development of Apple’s media industry. the city and had nurtured many talented journalists.

The EU also mourned the shutdown of Apple in a statement Wednesday.

“The shutdown of Apple Daily’s operations in Hong Kong clearly shows how Beijing’s national security law is being used to stifle press freedom and the free expression of opinions,” he said. “The erosion of press freedom also runs counter to Hong Kong’s aspirations as a hub for international affairs.”

Law was the first journalist to be charged under Beijing’s National Security Law a year ago. Meanwhile, the first trial under the law began Wednesday without a jury, a rarity in the city’s British-built common law system.

Defendant Tong Ying-kit, 24, faces life imprisonment for inciting separatism and terrorism for riding his motorcycle through police lines while displaying a flag bearing “Free Hong Kong, revolution of our time “, a slogan that prosecutors allege connotes support for the city’s political independence. Prosecutors recently added a charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

The trial is expected to last 15 days, with 22 witnesses called to testify.