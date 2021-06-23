How will Hollywood react? – The Hollywood journalist

In early June, UTA began purchasing a formidable documentary project based on Chris Fenton’s 2020 book. Feeding the dragon: in the trillion dollar dilemma facing Hollywood, the NBA, and corporate America, with Oscar-winning actor Alex Gibney producing and Emmy nominee Gabe Polsky writing and directing. But instead of the film being greeted by a bidding war, sales agents had to face closed doors. Sources claim that major players in the documentary space, including Netflix and HBO, have even declined to see the pitch for the project, which features “a character-driven essay film exploring how the United States and countries Westerners have helped build an ultra-powerful rival with an increasingly totalitarian agenda.

As Hollywood faces a deterioration in its relationship with China, it seems determined to keep the flame alive, even if that means going so far as to take humiliating measures, like F9 star John Cena apologizing to China for saying Taiwan is a country. On June 11, the Hong Kong authorities announced that any film deemed “a threat to national security” would now be banned from distribution, which could exacerbate the precarious situation. The policy, which mimics the mainland rules that have already stifled the film industry at home and abroad, will certainly affect Hollywood’s limited ability to exercise its free speech in China, especially on the front lines. documentaries.

“The new cinema rules in Hong Kong will have a chilling effect,” said Joe Piscatella, who directed 2017 Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower, the Netflix documentary that followed the imprisonment of Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong. “One of the last vestiges of free speech in Hong Kong has now disappeared. The result is self-censorship by filmmakers who must now ask themselves what could go against the new rules and increased control of financiers and distributors who must now address the same issue. “

The film censorship guidelines, which so far only apply to theatrical space, were the latest step in implementing Hong Kong’s repressive new national security law, which Beijing has imposed. in 2020 to crush the pro-democracy movement that rocked the city throughout 2019. Over 100 arrests of opposition activists and politicians were made under the law – and it had the desired effect : The demonstrators were forced into hiding and a cold swept through the creative community and civil society as a whole. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s school curriculum has been rewritten to teach allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party, books have been banned, and pro-democracy journalists arrested at their jobs.

Although the censorship guidelines apply to imported films as well as local titles, the changes will not have such a big impact on Hollywood studio prices, thanks to the long-standing practice – much maligned by politicians at Washington and free speech advocates everywhere – to carefully control their theatrical production to remove anything that might offend Chinese censors and the country’s online ultra-nationalists.

But the Hong Kong authorities’ growing encroachment on freedom of expression in the city – as of June 17, some 500 police officers descended on the offices of the pro-democracy newspaper. Apple Daily arrest five leaders – stepped up discussions on when the crackdown could begin to have a wider impact on internet freedom. And it is there – online – that the crackdown will begin to come into direct conflict with American technology and media interests.

“[The government] take away freedoms little by little, until a flashpoint with protesters gives them an excuse for more aggressive actions, ”says a policy researcher named Alexander of Keyboard Frontline, a non-governmental organization that monitors digital rights in Hong Kong (he requested that only his first name be used due to the risks of speaking with foreign media in the current climate). Keyboard Frontline expects Beijing and its local proxies to follow the same hesitant but relentless approach to gradually strengthening their control over the internet in Hong Kong, he says.

New cinema censorship guidelines have already created glaring imbalances between what can be shown on the big screen and what Hong Kong citizens can access on their phones at all times – and such imbalances n ‘ultimately make no sense for an authority concerned with total control over political messages. . For example, last March, even before the new censorship guidelines were codified, a sold-out first of a protest documentary Inside the red brick wall was canceled due to pressure from a pro-Beijing newspaper.

Unlike the US film industry, much of the US tech industry, from research to social media to video streaming, has long been barred from accessing mainland China’s vast consumer market as Beijing sought to cultivate its own national technological champions while maintaining strict control over online discourse and consumer data. With little exposure to the influence of the mainland Chinese market, companies like Netflix, Amazon, Google, and Twitter have not been subjected to the same business pressures that have pushed Hollywood down the path of self-censorship (Google has closed its Chinese search engine in 2010 after disputes with the government over requests to censor results).

So far, these companies have operated in Hong Kong the same way they would in any great democracy. Immediately after the introduction of the National Security Act last June, US tech giants Facebook, Google, Twitter and others said they would stop complying with the Hong Kong government’s requests for data. users. Many local activists have nonetheless migrated their private communications to encrypted apps like Signal, but Twitter, Facebook and YouTube remain hotbeds of pro-democracy discourse. On Netflix, Hong Kong subscribers can also continue to stream Piscatella Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower, as well as other films of a political nature such as Ten years, the 2015 independent hit that satirizes a dystopian future imagined under the growing control of mainland China.

Analysts believe it’s inevitable that Hong Kong officials will end up using the National Security Law to attempt to remove this content and bring foreign tech platforms into line. In terms of market, Hong Kong, home to a population of 7 million compared to mainland China’s 1.4 billion, is relatively small, but as the city becomes a proxy battleground for the ideals of freedom expression, its symbolism occupies an important place. Immediate adherence to Beijing’s anti-free speech dictates would undoubtedly undermine the democratic good faith of tech giants in the United States, and it would be sure to invite contempt and scrutiny in Washington, DC. . repression. And while Netflix will likely never see its platform enter mainland China, it does business there, selling its content for local remake rights. Employees could also be at risk of being detained in China based on the Security Law, which grants Hong Kong police extensive enforcement powers. If a business refuses to comply with a data removal or removal request, authorities can arrest business personnel, impose fines, seize equipment, or even shut down a department.

“Ultimately, companies like Netflix, Facebook and Google will be forced to make tough decisions in Hong Kong – it’s only a matter of time,” says Alexander. As for Feed the dragon, UTA will continue to market the project, which will likely find greater traction among distributors who are not part of the global conglomerates. Despite similar self-censorship challenges, the agency eventually found homes for Bryan Fogel’s doc Jamal Khashoggi. The dissident (criticism of Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman) and Gibney Citizen K (which targeted Russian President Vladimir Putin). Yet Piscatella has long been developing a document on Tiananmen Square that he says no one will touch.

Although Fenton, the former US president of DMG Entertainment, declined to discuss the details of the pitch on Feed the dragon, he remains optimistic about his prospects. “Look, this film is an amazing project, on a hot issue, with the best filmmakers in space,” he says. “It will happen. It will be great and it will make a real and positive difference. “

