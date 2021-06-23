



Now that they’ve taken on Roman palaces, floating globe-shaped nightclubs in Singapore, and historic Carnegie Libraries in Washington, DC, Apple and Foster + Partners have unveiled their latest collaboration: a new sales outpost at the Apple detail located in a meticulously restored historic movie palace in downtown Los Angeles’s Broadway Theater District. Impossible to miss at the corner of South Broadway and West Eighth Street, the new Apple Tower Theater is expected to make its debut this Thursday, June 24. Completed in 1927 on rather small land amid a flurry of theatrical construction along a six-block stretch of Broadway that began in 1910 and continued until 1931, the Tower Theater is the one of the most opulent of the dozen surviving historic movie palaces flanking the Undress. Conceived by S. Charles Lee, who also designed the nearby Los Angeles Theater and a host of other majestic movie palaces in Southern California and beyond in the early 20th century, the neo-baroque tower, as detailed by the Los Angeles Conservatory, is known for its eponymous clock tower, ornate terracotta facade and lavish interior inspired by the Palais Garnier in Paris. Among other achievements, the 906-seat theater was the first movie theater in Los Angeles to be wired for sound films and the first to be air-conditioned. More contemporary, the building, after a period of neglect that began in 1988, housed an evangelical church and its hall was used as a retail space. (It is also a frequent filming location and has been featured, among others, in The last action hero, Transformers, and is a prefer filming in law for David Lynch.) While some may balk at converting such a large structure into an Apple Store, the tech giant and Foster + Partners have overseen a careful top-to-bottom restoration that has received approval from preservation groups including the Los Angeles Conservancy, who noted that they are happy to see this long vacant building reactivated. The Conservancy has worked closely with Apple to ensure the company’s proposed plans to breathe new life into the Los Angeles Historic and Cultural Monument building respect its historic character. Based on a newly published space photograph, the project design team led by Fosters + Partners, working with advice and input from curators, restorative artists and the city of Los Angeles, has pulled off a Herculean feat with aplomb: converting the Tower Theater into a high traffic iPhone store while showcasing its architectural splendor. In one Press release, Apple refers to the most recent store as one of its most significant restoration projects to date. According to Apple, the restoration, among other items, involved the refurbishment of all interior surfaces of the theater, the restoration of the iconic clock tower, the renovation of its historic blade panel, the marquee facing Broadway. and a meticulous terra cotta scrub. -down. The building also received a very significant seismic upgrade and two new elevators were added for better accessibility. Inside, in the heart of the old theater flanked by balconies, Apple customers will find The Forum, an informal gathering space for demonstrations and events, including Today at Apple, a daily series of free information sessions led by Apple teams and members of the local creative community to inspire and teach practical skills. Apple’s press release goes on to note that the expansive auditorium, surrounded by embellished arched bays and restored bronze, showcases all of customer favorite products, while the original upper-level seats of the tower have been modernized and made accessible to create an open and flexible space for Rendezvous at the Genius Bar. While the Broadway Theater District, home to a network of small Latino-owned businesses, has remained largely devoid of large global chains in its recent history, historic downtown LA is now undergoing a rapid transformation as retailers to Superstore and hotel brands, including Urban Outfitters (the Rialto Theater) and Ace Hotel (the United Artists Theater), revive and reactivate Broadway’s concentrated wealth of historic theaters, many of which have sprouted over decades. Just north of the Apple Tower Theater on Broadway and West Fourth, near the Grand Central Market and the famous Bradbury Building, the neighborhood’s first skyscraper in over a century, a 35-story luxury residential tower, open to residents this spring. Now, newcomers to the neighborhood won’t have to roam too far when their iPhones bite the dust.







