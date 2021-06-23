Pak actor Nimra Bucha confirms she’s doing Ms Marvel: “Fawad Khan deserves all the love”

Pakistani actress Nimra Bucha believes the success of her web show Churails has given her a fan base in India, which has been the highlight of her last two years. Nimra told indianexpress.com: “It was a real collaboration – a very Pakistani show, Pakistani story and facilitated by an Indian producer.”

Churails was written and directed by Pakistani filmmaker Asim Abbasi and co-produced by Shailja Kejriwal of Zee Entertainments. While Nimra played the role of Batool Jan, the web series also starred Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi.

Nimra is currently seen reading Mughal Bachcha by Ismat Chughtai in Zee Theater’s Yaar Julahay series. In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Nimra spoke about exploring different storytelling platforms, opening up frontiers for artists, and being a part of Marvel’s upcoming Ms Marvel, alongside Fawad Khan.

Extracts:

Do you think you are made for the kind of roles that television offers?

Sometimes I don’t fit the kind of stereotypical characters offered by popular television. I have been fortunate to find people who know how to work with the kind of interpreter that I am.

Nimra Bucha starrer Churails is an original Zindagi series released on Zee5 in India.

Churails deals with a group of female detectives on a mission to expose the unfaithful and elite husbands of Karachi. Many have even labeled it in bold for its topic. Were you afraid of rejection?

We were so scared that this project wouldn’t see the light of day, just because it was a very honest story. The content was pretty brave, there was a lot that was shown on screen for the first time because no one else had the courage to do it. There weren’t a lot of filters. So we had no idea how people would receive it at all. But we were really overwhelmed with love.

What kind of public appreciation have you received for Batool?

It’s silly but I feel like people have finally noticed that I exist. The Batool character gave me such a big margin to play. So I received a lot of love and a lot of people, especially women, approached me. There were arguments, debates. It has been a very different experience and I feel blessed.

And Batool was not only a strong woman mentally, but also physically.

I think the biggest physical effort was working in the summer two years ago. But the best thing was that my costumes were very different from Jugnu (Yasra Rizvi) and Sara (Sarwat Gilani). Just that I had to be careful with Batool’s body language because there were things Asim (Abbasi) was keen to do right. If I got out of my character, he would remind me of it. And all the action is still a collaboration of so many people that will make it compelling then even if I’m not good at doing my own stunts. So when you look at yourself on the screen, you say, “Oh, it’s me! “

Nimra Bucha in a backstage photo of Yaar Julahaye. (Photo: public relations document)

But did you feel disheartened when Churails were banned in your own country, Pakistan?

At first it was hurtful and disappointing because your show was taken off the air. Then you have to remember that these are all bureaucratic things. People will be prone to something that has been banned and they will always watch it. Just that the broadcasters will suffer financially because it will be pirated content. We are so used to censorship in our countries that we hesitate to do or say anything without censoring ourselves first.

The Churails broadcast in India were a welcome change, however. Do you think this will help open the borders?

In an ideal world, we would be able to travel easily between the two countries. But the reality has been very harsh. So I think it was really beautiful that Churails was broadcast in India and around the world. Churails was one of those situations where people from both countries were also involved in creating a show. Hope this continues and these stupid things take a step back.

Coming to your latest project, Yaar Julahay is on-camera theatrical storytelling. Tell me more about exploring this format.

Yaar Julahay is a collection of timeless stories from writers from our subcontinent. It was created by this sister and brother duo – Kanwal Khoosat and Sarmad Khoosat. I think they chose me for Ismat Chughtai’s ‘Mughal Bachcha’, because it’s a topic of sexuality, and they wanted me to subvert that somewhat as a performer. So I play him like a man and a woman. I had seen this story performed on stage by Ratna Pathak Shah many years ago when they came to Pakistan. She is incredible! So when it comes to me, I said that the people who had seen Ratna’s work in India would compare themselves. But we did it our way and I hope everything went well.

Do you think this theatrical format will help reach a wider audience, including young people?

Absolutely yes. I like traditional theater, but it hasn’t been possible for two years. On these platforms, our pieces are played exactly like the physical performances. The camera will just watch what is happening on stage. They were shot in a non-cinematic, non-television way. If you see these stories, we’ve really crossed the line. There is a lot of space for us to run. If you are not going to the theater, then the theater has to come to you. It has widened our audience.

And the big question: are you a part of Ms. Marvel with Fawad Khan, and did you shoot in Thailand for that?

I can share that I’m in Ms Marvel, but that’s all I can share! We’ll see you on screen soon. We have filmed a lot, but there is more to film. I think it will be released next year. I haven’t shared anything on Instagram yet. I do not know what to say. I am a very shy person so there is not much I can share. Fawad deserves all the love. He’s a very good actor.

A filmmaker with whom you would like to collaborate?

Vishal Bharadwaj. Maqbool is one of my favorite movies.