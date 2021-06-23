Strawberry Moon: see the last super moon of 2021 in Hollywood





HOLLYWOOD, CA The 2021 skies have another treat in store: After a year full of super moons, one of the biggest will honor California this Thursday night.

The last of the three super moons of 2021 will be called Strawberry Moon, but that’s not because it will look like a big red strawberry. Instead, various Native American tribes greeted the June moon as the start of the strawberry picking season. But scientists say the moon will look a bit more like a peach. “It will look golden,” astrophysicist Jackie Faherty told NPR. “It can have a very little red tint depending on what’s in the atmosphere, but it will mostly look like a pretty yellow.”

Travel north and the moon could take on a reddish hue, according to NASA. “The full moon closest to the summer solstice shines through more atmosphere than at other times of the year, which makes it more likely to have a reddish color, for the same reasons as the sunrises and sunsets are red, ”the agency said. The moon is known by other names related to summer fruits, flowers, drinks and weather that follow it: it has been called “hot moon”, “mead moon”, “pink moon” and ” honeymoon “. . ”It is not known if the modern word“ honeymoon ”relates to the strawberry moon.

Thursday’s moon will be a little further from Earth than other super moons, at 224,662 miles, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Because it is closer to Earth than other full moons, it should be about 7% larger and 15% brighter than the usual full moon. The strawberry moon will also be one of the most colorful of the year. The low, shallow path of the moon across the sky means that moonlight will pass through more of Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in the yellow tint.

So when will be the best time to see another heavenly wonder in Hollywood? According to Old Farmer’s Almanac, the moon will rise Thursday evening at 8:36 a.m. and set on Friday morning at 5:26 a.m. the the sky will be mostly clear, according to the National Meteorological Service. Strawberry moons forever.

