Rembrandt’s huge ‘night watch’ gets bigger thanks to AIExBulletin

Rembrandt's huge 'night watch' gets bigger thanks to AI
Peter Dejong / AP
AMSTERDAM One of Rembrandt van Rijn’s greatest paintings has just got a little bigger.
A marriage of art and artificial intelligence allowed the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam to recreate parts of the iconic “Night Watch” painting that were cut 70 years after Rembrandt finished it.
The printed bands are now flush with the edges of the 1642 painting in the museum’s gallery of honor. Their addition restores to the work the off-center focal point that this rebellious master of the golden age Rembrandt originally wanted.
“He can breathe now,” museum director Taco Dibbits told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The two main characters in the crowded painting, Captain Frans Banninck Cocq and Lieutenant Willem van Ruytenburch, are at the center of the cutout painting. With the new digital additions, particularly a strip to the left of the painting that features two men and clearly indicates that a boy is looking over a railing, the main characters are effectively moved to the right.
“It really gives the painting a different dynamic,” Dibbits said. “And what this has taught us is that Rembrandt never does what you expect.”
The museum has always known that the original, uncut painting was larger, in part thanks to a much smaller copy painted around the same time which is attributed to Gerrit Lundens.
Researchers and conservators who painstakingly studied the work for nearly two years using a battery of high-tech scanners, x-rays and digital photographs combined the large amount of data they generated with Lundens’ copy to recreate and print the missing bands.
“We took an incredibly detailed photo of the Night Watch and through artificial intelligence or what they call a neural network, we taught the computer what color Rembrandt was using in the Night Watch, what colors , what his brush strokes looked like, ”Dibbits said.
Machine learning also allowed the museum to remove the perspective distortions present in Lundens’ copy as the artist sat in a corner while painting Rembrandt’s painting.
The reason the 1642 group portrait of an Amsterdam civilian militia was cut is simple: it was moved from the militia club house to the town hall and there it did not fit on a wall. between two doors. A bit of very analog cropping with a pair of scissors ensues and the painting takes on dimensions known for centuries. The fate of the cut pieces of canvas remains a mystery.
The digital recreation that will be presented in the coming months is part of a research and restoration project called ” Operation Night Watch “which began just under two years ago, before the global pandemic left museums empty for months.
As part of the easing of the Dutch COVID-19 lockdown, the museum can accommodate more visitors from this weekend, but still only around half of its normal capacity.
During the restoration project, the painting was locked in a specially designed glass room and studied in unprecedented detail, from the canvas to the final coat of varnish.
Among this mound of data, the researchers created the most detailed photograph of the painting ever taken by combining 528 digital exposures.
The 1642 painting last underwent a major restoration over 40 years ago after being torn by a man wielding a knife and starting to show some bleaching in parts of the canvas.
Dibbits said the new printed additions are not intended to make visitors believe the painting is larger, but to give them a clear idea of what it was supposed to look like.
“Rembrandt certainly would have done it more beautifully, but it comes very close to it,” he said.
picture credit
