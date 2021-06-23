Bollywood’s next diva is a Bengali bombshell: Rimi Dey Sarkar





The winner of the Superwoman Achievers Award and the 2021 Fashion Show, hosted by Kiran Golani, was won by Rimi Sarkar. Rimi won this award for her merits, pose, talent, and performance in the show. Rimi Sarkar has worked on several music and movie albums over the past 2 years. She is a versatile actress. She has appeared in many romantic music albums in different roles and characters. His film Jagga has a very outstanding performance which is much appreciated and appreciated by the audience. She experienced the fastest growth of her career when she entered Bollywood. It’s an inevitable fact that Bollywood’s next diva is that Bengali bombshell, Rimi Dey Sarkar. She was selected as part of the Superwomen Show based on an audition and a rigorous audience poll for her ramp walk and stylist, stage pose performance. Her level of confidence and elegance won several hearts in the show. She presents herself as a lively, joyful and bubbly actress who knows how to impress her audience with her style and her performances. Also, her audition involved an in-depth question-and-answer round that Rimi gave off at the height of her intellect. She is not only beautiful and hardworking, she is also talented and compassionate. Her social work for orphans and her homeless and gentle approach to the underprivileged shows how emotionally matured and loving she is. She believes beyond showbiz and she this quality wins the hearts of many. She does social work and charity wholeheartedly and not to get the attention of the paparazzi, to make herself fashionable in the news, which is an indication of her true heroic spirit. Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT reporter was involved in the creation of this content.

