New Jersey Bay dog ​​missing golden retriever: “like a Hollywood movie”

BRICK, NJ Jim and Marie Zangara didn’t have much hope on Tuesday morning. He was more than two weeks since their dog Chunk went missing and there had been no sightings of him for over a week.

But at 7:30 am, they received two unexpected calls that changed everything.

It’s a dream come true, said Marie Zangara. It’s like a Hollywood movie, that ending. Because he got lost in the swamp for so long and then he ended up in the bay. In fact, he swam across the whole of Barnegat Bay. Fortunately, he is a strong dog and it has worked really well.

The first call came from two women who were jogging near the Traders Cove Marina and had seen the missing dog flyers. They called to say they saw the golden retriever jump into the bay and start swimming. They then ran to a boater and asked him to help.

The Zangaras have heard from this boater, Jim Mathis, who was on a fishing boat in Barnegat Bay near the Mantoloking Bridge. He couldn’t get Chunk to his boat, but he promised them he would stay near Chunk until the police arrived.

He was scared and seemed unwilling to be rescued, Mathis said. I was able to get my hands on his collar but then his collar fell off and that’s when I called the owners and stayed with him because he was right in the middle of the artery where all the boats pass.

The Zangaras called the police to let them know their dog was in the bay. Moments later, State Soldiers Vincent Ferdinandi and Ryan Koehler with the Marine Police Unit located Chunkin in the water. They brought the 3-year-old dog to the shore behind a house, where the Zangaras came to retrieve him.

We got a dispatch call for a dog in the water, Koehler said. Once we got a bit more information we put together two and two that it was probably Chunk because he’s been all over social media for the past couple of weeks.

It had been two long weeks for the Zangaras. Jim Zangara brought Chunk with him on his boat to F-Cove on June 6. He was chatting with another boater when he realized his dog had exited the boat and entered the swamp.

All of a sudden I turn around and he’s in the woods, Zangara said. So I called him, Chunk came back, and he turned and ran away.

Zangara added that Chunk is a shy pet and can get scared easily.

He is very shy. It always has been, he says. So maybe something scared him and that’s why he took off. It was very strange for him to do what he did.

Another theory from Zangara is that Chunk was looking for their other golden retriever, Riley, who stayed home that day.

He’s still looking after her, so maybe he got confused and went to find her, Zangara said.

Nine-year-old Riley suffers from epilepsy and Chunk will often alert the Zangaras when she has a seizure.

Marie has noticed that Riley has been acting differently over the past few weeks.

She missed him too, says Marie. I could see she was moping around the house, seeking a little more attention than usual, just not being herself.

Before this morning, the couple struggled to wonder what had happened to their dog.

It was hard, said Marie. I have had really bad days where I would cry to sleep at night or wake up in the morning crying.

But a social media campaign led by local nonprofits and community members is what gave them some hope.

What kept us going was all the people on social media who were phenomenal, who posted on him, constantly sent me encouraging messages and asked for updates, she said. declared.

Chunk, who was overweight before his disappearance, lost about 20 pounds. The Zangaras took him to the vet later on Tuesday, who performed blood tests and prescribed tick medication.

But none of that matters. The Zangaras are just happy to have Chunk in the house.

“It’s so amazing to see him again after two weeks,” said Marie Zangara. “I’m still choking thinking about it.”