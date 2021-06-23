Entertainment
Bollywood star Himansh Kohli looks cool while supporting Pride month
In her recent photoshoot, famous Yaariyan (2014) Bollywood star Himansh Kohli looks cool while supporting Pride Month.
A style rebel who is never afraid and afraid to experiment with his looks, Bollywood star Himansh Kohli looks cool while supporting Pride Month.
With Pride Month celebrated everywhere to support and show our love for members of the LGBTQAI + community, he took some special photos and without a doubt, we can say for sure that Bollywood star Himansh Kohli has the look cool while supporting Pride Month.
Himansh believes that it is imperative that everyone end all kinds of discrimination that the community experiences and, most importantly, avoid all LGBTQ + stereotypes. With this pride-themed shoot, he not only showed his support for queer people, but also shattered toxic stereotypes of masculinity.
Applying nail polish or wearing a skirt doesn’t decide your gender and opening up on the same and talking about how color or clothing choices don’t need to decide your gender and also trying to break up this taboo linked to our country still not try to speak of the whole LGBTQ community, which is also an integral part of our cultural diversity, said Himansh Kohli: “It is a form of self-expression and there is there is nothing feminine about the application of nail polish. Your orientation does not define your personality. And together we need to make things easier and more normal for people in the LGBTQ + community who are afraid to come out of the closet because of societal pressure. We need to stop ostracizing them, instead showing our love and compassion ”.
The rainbow color signifies pride and also reflects the diversity of the LGBTQ + community. Himansh cradles the rainbow manicure in one of her nails and strikes a pose for the camera. Himansh Kohli is the face of a leading music video that adds freshness to every music video he makes. His film Boondi Raita will be released soon.
When asked what is the philosophy of his life, he replies: “It’s good to be important more important to be kind and I live life one day at a time!” “.
On the work side, the suave and debonair Bollywood star will then be seen in her next romantic comedy film called Boondi Raita alongside Sonnalli Seygall which will be directed by Kamal Chandra.
