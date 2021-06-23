WTC Finals: Fan Asks Sonu Sood To Return Kane Williamson To Lodge, Actor Responds With Witty Tweet | Locust





The Indian bowlers put on a remarkable show on Day 5 of the WTC Finals, beating New Zealand for 249. It was a treat to watch the pointers dominate the Kiwi stick under clear skies at the Rose Bowl. However, getting rid of skipper Kane Williamson was a difficult puzzle to solve. The New Zealand captain was on his best defense against India’s bowling attack. He patiently dealt with Shami, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, and continued to add leads to his name. As the wickets continued to fall on the other end, Williamson’s resilience became a concern for skipper Virat Kohli. READ ALSO | WTC final: Mohammed Shami wraps himself in a towel on the pitch, Twitterati reacts As Williamson continued to anchor the New Zealand sleeves, people on social media wondered how India could fire him early. Meanwhile, a fan called out Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for help, asking him to send skipper Kiwi back to the lodge. Hello @SonuSood, please Williamson ko pavilion bhej do (Sonu Sood, please send Williamson back to the lodge), the fan tweeted. Sood has actively responded to people on Twitter who have asked him for help during the coronavirus pandemic. This time, too, the actor decided to respond and posted a tweet in Hindi that set the microblogging site on fire. Soods’ tweet came after Ishant turned a half-century away from a relentless Williamson (49) with a classic rejection of the tryout match, a rising and looming delivery that was edged out by Virat Kohli in the third. slip. Sensing that mere survival would spell the end, New Zealand scored 114 points in the after-lunch session, even as Shami and Ishant remained outstanding performers. READ ALSO | Kohli should be given a lot of credit for wicket Ross Taylor: VVS Laxman praises fantastic Virats captain Shami brought India back with a four-wicket transport that helped the team clear New Zealand for 249. With Shubman Gill (8) and Rohit Sharma (30) in the hut, India finished fifth. day at 64 for 2 with a lead of 32 points, after having erased a deficit of 32 points. Skipper Kohli and seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara were at the fold.

