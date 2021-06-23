TIFF lineup includes Alanis Morissette Doc, ‘Dune’, ‘Last Night in Soh

New works by Kenneth Branagh, Edgar Wright and Céline Sciamma will be screened at the 2021 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. In addition, the festival will also host a special presentation of “Dune,” the big-budget adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this summer.

Branagh’s “Belfast”, a coming-of-age story that follows a young boy in Northern Ireland growing up amid the political turmoil of the 1960s; Wright’s meandering horror film “Last Night in Soho”; and Sciamma’s “Petite Maman”, her sequel to 2019’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”, are among the films shortlisted for the festival’s official selection. Other notable feature films making the trip to Canada include HBO’s Alanis Morissette documentary “Jagged,” directed by Alison Klayman, and “The Starling,” an offbeat comedy-drama directed by Theodore Melfi that stars Melissa McCarthy as a woman. obsessed with killing a bird nestled in her garden.

The long-running celebration of the films, now in its 46th year, will also return to in-person screenings at some of its most significant venues, including TIFF’s Bell Lightbox Theater, as well as the cavernous Roy Thomson Hall and the Princess of Wales. Theater . Last year’s festival, which took place as COVID-19 raged unchecked around the world, included a handful of drive-through screenings and digital premieres.

This is good news for the world of cinema, which had wondered how Toronto was going to evolve this year. Initially, Canada lagged behind the United States and other European countries in vaccine distribution, although the situation had significantly improved. At the same time, travel between the United States and Canada remains limited, with Canada reporting that 75% of the country’s population would need to be vaccinated for borders to be fully open. Right now, that sits at 20%. Dr Peter Nord, TIFF’s pandemic health and safety advisory partner, said the festival was “confident” of returning to in-person events as vaccine rollouts in Canada have accelerated dramatically.

“The first dose vaccination rate in Canada has exceeded that of the United States and recently reached the best rates in the world,” he said. “To date, in Toronto, over 75% of adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 25% have received their second dose. We fully anticipate that by the time the festival arrives, all Ontarians will have the opportunity to be fully immunized. Public health indicators, such as hospitalizations, intensive care unit occupancy and case rates, indicate that we are on the right – and safe – path to a full reopening. In addition, the public will be able to confidently enjoy screenings in the cinema by maintaining a safe physical distance and wearing a mask. “

Still, TIFF management has acknowledged that international crowds may be rarer in 2021 than they traditionally are. Hollywood often uses the festival as a key launching ground for its awards season contenders, screening of former Oscar winners such as “Nomadland”, “Green Book” and “Roma” in Toronto before rolling them out to the general public. This year’s festival will take place September 9-18.

“It’s so great to be able to share these films with festival-goers in theaters. And while the world is definitely moving towards some degree of normalcy, many of our colleagues in industry and the press may not be able to cross international borders, ”said Joana Vicente, Executive Director and Co- Director of TIFF.

Vicente said the festival will bring back its digital cinema platform to host screenings for members of the press and studio executives, as well as virtual press conferences and other events. This signals that TIFF is going to roll out some sort of hybrid model at a time when festivals like Cannes and Venice are taking place. moving forward with more traditional festivals.

“We believe that digital access is an important part of accessibility to the public and will be vital for the future of film festivals,” said Vicente. “This inclusiveness in all of our offerings helps ensure that no matter where you are, you can participate in the Festival. “

Other films in the official selection include “Charlotte”, directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana, “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over”, directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, “Lakewood”, directed by Philip Noyce , and “Night Raiders”, directed by Danis Goulet.

The festival has announced that more than 100 films will be screened in its official selection. The rest of these titles will be announced in the coming weeks.