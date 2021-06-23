Entertainment
TIFF lineup includes Alanis Morissette Doc, ‘Dune’, ‘Last Night in Soh
New works by Kenneth Branagh, Edgar Wright and Céline Sciamma will be screened at the 2021 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. In addition, the festival will also host a special presentation of “Dune,” the big-budget adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival this summer.
Branagh’s “Belfast”, a coming-of-age story that follows a young boy in Northern Ireland growing up amid the political turmoil of the 1960s; Wright’s meandering horror film “Last Night in Soho”; and Sciamma’s “Petite Maman”, her sequel to 2019’s “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”, are among the films shortlisted for the festival’s official selection. Other notable feature films making the trip to Canada include HBO’s Alanis Morissette documentary “Jagged,” directed by Alison Klayman, and “The Starling,” an offbeat comedy-drama directed by Theodore Melfi that stars Melissa McCarthy as a woman. obsessed with killing a bird nestled in her garden.
The long-running celebration of the films, now in its 46th year, will also return to in-person screenings at some of its most significant venues, including TIFF’s Bell Lightbox Theater, as well as the cavernous Roy Thomson Hall and the Princess of Wales. Theater . Last year’s festival, which took place as COVID-19 raged unchecked around the world, included a handful of drive-through screenings and digital premieres.
This is good news for the world of cinema, which had wondered how Toronto was going to evolve this year. Initially, Canada lagged behind the United States and other European countries in vaccine distribution, although the situation had significantly improved. At the same time, travel between the United States and Canada remains limited, with Canada reporting that 75% of the country’s population would need to be vaccinated for borders to be fully open. Right now, that sits at 20%. Dr Peter Nord, TIFF’s pandemic health and safety advisory partner, said the festival was “confident” of returning to in-person events as vaccine rollouts in Canada have accelerated dramatically.
“The first dose vaccination rate in Canada has exceeded that of the United States and recently reached the best rates in the world,” he said. “To date, in Toronto, over 75% of adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 25% have received their second dose. We fully anticipate that by the time the festival arrives, all Ontarians will have the opportunity to be fully immunized. Public health indicators, such as hospitalizations, intensive care unit occupancy and case rates, indicate that we are on the right – and safe – path to a full reopening. In addition, the public will be able to confidently enjoy screenings in the cinema by maintaining a safe physical distance and wearing a mask. “
Still, TIFF management has acknowledged that international crowds may be rarer in 2021 than they traditionally are. Hollywood often uses the festival as a key launching ground for its awards season contenders, screening of former Oscar winners such as “Nomadland”, “Green Book” and “Roma” in Toronto before rolling them out to the general public. This year’s festival will take place September 9-18.
“It’s so great to be able to share these films with festival-goers in theaters. And while the world is definitely moving towards some degree of normalcy, many of our colleagues in industry and the press may not be able to cross international borders, ”said Joana Vicente, Executive Director and Co- Director of TIFF.
Vicente said the festival will bring back its digital cinema platform to host screenings for members of the press and studio executives, as well as virtual press conferences and other events. This signals that TIFF is going to roll out some sort of hybrid model at a time when festivals like Cannes and Venice are taking place. moving forward with more traditional festivals.
“We believe that digital access is an important part of accessibility to the public and will be vital for the future of film festivals,” said Vicente. “This inclusiveness in all of our offerings helps ensure that no matter where you are, you can participate in the Festival. “
Other films in the official selection include “Charlotte”, directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana, “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over”, directed by Dave Wooley and David Heilbroner, “Lakewood”, directed by Philip Noyce , and “Night Raiders”, directed by Danis Goulet.
The festival has announced that more than 100 films will be screened in its official selection. The rest of these titles will be announced in the coming weeks.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]