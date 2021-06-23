Aakriti and I are going to be cool parents: Aparshakti | Bollywood

Earlier this month, Aparshakti Khurana took to social media to announce that he and his wife, Aakriti Ahuja, will soon be parents. Speaking about the moment he first learned that they were expecting their little bundle of joy, he said, I was ecstatic and the feeling cannot be put into words.

Parenthood is said to be a life changing experience and Khurana agrees. Speaking of how his impending fatherhood is already causing a change in him, he says, I haven’t experienced parenting in its entirety yet, but yes, I feel responsible for becoming a better person for my life. child.

So, does the Pati, Patni Aur Woh (2019) Is the actor planning to be the tough cop or the cool daddy? I’m a loving and expressive person, he adds, and I’ll make sure I’m the same with my child. I think Aakriti and I are going to be cool parents.

Parenting can be a challenge, and Khurana says he’s already started following the advice and suggestions of his father and actor-brother Ayushmann Khurrana. I’ve been taking advice for a while from my dad, brother, and fabulous dads around me. Soon I will have to put the learning to work, he said enthusiastically.

With the lockdown being lifted and filming resumed, he believes he will now need to be more diligent on his part to ward off all health risks. It is certainly important to be more careful than ever. For the past few months, I have been taking more precautions than ever before and will continue to do so to ensure the safety of my wife and my baby, concludes the actor who will be seen next in Helmet.