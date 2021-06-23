Bollywood: Taapsee Pannu’s film Shabaash Mithu has a new director







Coach Nooshin Al Khadeer and Taapsee Pannu

Image Credit: Provided

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia wrote a candid and moving note on why he won’t be directing sports biopic Shabaash Mithu, which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead. Dholakia blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for ruining schedules and causing him to miss his dream project, which will now be led by Srijit Mukherji. Mumbai: Director Rahul Dholakia during a press announcement for the ‘Films For Change’ initiative organized by Good Pitch India in Mumbai on March 14, 2018 (Photo: IANS)

Image Credit: IANS

I won’t be directing the fabulous script written by Priya Aven and designed by Ajit Andhare, Dholakia wrote in her social media post. Sadly, I won’t be part of the dream, but I am and always will be there for them to make their dream come true. COVID ruined everyone’s schedules, mine was no different. Ajit has a vision and a plan for the film and how to make it happen. I wish him and the team the best for that. Shabaash Mithu is based on the life and journey of the captain of the women’s cricket team Mithali Raj. Film production began in April but had to be delayed due to filming restrictions amid a deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India. There are films you know you have to make. Shabaash Mithu was that movie. When I read the script, I was sure, this film, I had to do it; that was almost a year and a half ago, unfortunately I have to end the journey that started in November 2019, according to Dholakias statement. I have so many fond memories attached to this film that I can’t help but be moved when I write this note. This movie was always about the passion The passion of Mahal Raj, the greatest Indian cricketer of all time, and her story that we were trying to tell. To prepare for the film, acclaimed actress Pannu trained with cricketer’s friend Rajs and former colleague Nooshin Al Khadeer. Besides Shabaash Mithu, Pannu has a number of projects in the works, including Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Dobaaraa.

