Clevelands Progressive Field to host Elton John on farewell tour

Cleveland, Ohio Elton johnThe Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is scheduled to play at Progressive Field on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 30, 2021, for the North American Touring concerts. An Amex presale runs from noon on Wednesday, June 23 until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29. The concert is part of Johns' 30-date North American and European tour. It will begin on May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt. Progressive Field doesn't organize a lot of concerts. Billy Joel played there in 2017, as did Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean also played at the stadium. Jimmy Buffet performed in 1995 when it was Jacobs Field. Team officials go to great lengths during concerts to preserve the field, which often needs to be in baseball condition soon after the show. For Joel, a specialized plastic mat was laid. The North American stage will begin at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Friday, July 15, 2022. His last US touring shows are scheduled for Dodger Stadium on November 19 and 20, 2022. In 2023, John is planning shows in Auckland, New Zealand and Australia to end the tour. When John plays in Cleveland, he will be 75 years old. Associated coverage: What will it take to protect the grass of Progressive Field during the Billy Joels concert? I am on cleveland.coms life and culture and discuss topics related to food, beer, wine and sport.







