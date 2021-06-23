‘Arrow’ star Stephen Amell kicked off after heated argument with his wife





“Arrow” star Stephen Amell was forcibly removed from his flight after allegedly having an argument with his wife, Page Six was told. Amell, who was flying Delta from Austin to Los Angeles after attending the ATX TV festival this weekend, was fired after a flight attendant repeatedly asked him to calm down as he allegedly yelled at Cassandra Jean Amell as he appeared drunk. An air marshal and three other flight attendants were told to escort him out of the plane. After the incident, Cassandra and her companions stayed on the flight and traveled to LA. MICHAEL KEATON IN TALK TO RETURN AS BATMAN IN NEXT FILM ‘THE FLASH’: REPORT An airline spokesperson confirmed that an incident had occurred, telling Page Six in a statement: “Delta flight 966 on June 21 was briefly delayed by eight minutes on departure after a customer unruly was disembarked from the plane before departure for Austin. The flight arrived at Los Angeles International Airport earlier than expected. “ It is not clear whether Amell was detained or arrested by authorities in Texas. Representatives for the couple did not respond to many requests for comment from Page Six. The “Heels” star made headlines in the fall after claiming he had “no idea” where he was. contracted COVID-19, but sources told Page Six that he threw a birthday party for his wife the same month, a fact he conveniently omitted from his coronavirus story. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “He threw a birthday party in Palm Springs,” a source said at the time, although the insider added that it is not clear if this is where Amell got him. , if he had the disease during the party or if he had it after. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Amell, 40, and Cassandra got married on Christmas Day 2012. They share 7-year-old daughter, Maverick Alexandra Jean Amell.

