The real story of Ibiza Shlesingers’ ex-boyfriend lying down

Did you face him?

I remember asking him, where’s your Yale degree ?, thinking they had made a mistake. Maybe they spelled something wrong. I put his answer in the movie because I thought it was a good line. He said, I am not a dentist. I don’t have my diploma hanging on the wall. Even I was like, yeah, I guess my college degree is in a frame in the closet. At 30, having your undergraduate degree hung up, like, who cares?

Did other things start to look strange?

I remember he said he bought a house in Beverly Hills and it was under construction. I wanted to see him. So we drove there and it was a split level apartment in the middle of Hollywood. I tell myself that this is not a street that connects Beverly Hills. We rang the doorbell and two women opened the door.

Again, like in the movie

It happened. I couldn’t make it up. At first, we said to ourselves: Bad house! Or does he have a secret family? And the girl was like, Oh, you’re Iliza! She was like, we didn’t believe Dennis was dating you.

What did you do then?

I called him. I say to myself, who are these women? What is that? And his response was so perfect. He was a little weird and didn’t want to talk about it, then he revealed, I have a house. My mom lives there now because she wants her own space. She is being treated for cancer at UCLA. And I want to give it its space. I keep my things with my friends. I pay rent, so I help her and I spend most nights with you. So I never go home. When you invoke the cancer card, I’m like, oh my God, I don’t want to disturb this woman at home in her final weeks on this planet.

You continued to doubt yourself instead of him.

It sounds crazy. But when you love someone, and you’ve known someone for a year and they tell you their mom has cancer, you’re just trying to show deference, I guess. Then it was just one thing after another. The house business did not add up. The Yale thing was wrong.

What finally convinced you?

I don’t remember all the songs, but I do remember coming home after playing the Tempe improv and just had enough. I don’t remember what the exact pivot was, but I texted him and said, I know you didn’t go to Yale. And I know you are a liar. And he just answered: you are right. I lied to you every day. Since the day I met you. Like, he just dropped everything.

Did he say why?

He said, I love you. And I didn’t know that I would love you when I met you. And I lived in fear every day because I didn’t know what to do.

Have you ever seen him again?

We met for a drink. I remember storming the bar. I remember thinking: Well, first of all, we’re definitely done. I contacted the roommates that I had met once, because I said, I would like to get more information, I would just like to get a conclusion. I think he had moved by then, but I went and a bunch of them were there. They start to say, you know, we met him on Craigslist, and we’ve only known him for a year or two. He’s about $ 600,000 in debt. He said you’ve been dating for a year. Which means he said we’ve been dating since the day I met him on the plane, which is so disgusting. And then I remember saying, I guess I just feel bad for him.