Rick and Morty season 5 promo teases more clones and space wars

Adult Swim releases a new teaser forRick and mortyseason 5, teasing the return of Space Wars and more Smith family clones. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon’s adult animated comedy centers around the titular Mad Scientist and his grandson as they venture through the various alternate timelines using Rick’s portal gun. Roiland plays both Rick and Morty alongside Spencer Grammer as Rick’s granddaughter and Morty’s sister Summer, Sarah Chalke as Smith, matriarch Beth and Chris Parnell in the role of Patriarch Jerry of Smith. The hit animated series began as a parody ofBack to the futurede Roiland until Adult Swim teamed up with him and Harmon to make it a full show. Launched in 2013, the series received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike in its first four seasons and even won two Primetime Emmy Awards, the first for the network afterRobot Chickenscored several nominations but no wins. With Rick and mortyWith season 5 finally underway, the network anticipates what’s to come with teases of the return of an interesting storyline. Related: Rick & Morty Season 5 Trailer Teases A Season 1 Promise That Will Be Kept In the wake of the liberation of Rick and mortyseason 5 premiere on YouTube for free, Adult swimmingreleased the teaser for the next episode of the season titled “Mortyplicity”. As well as teasing Rick on the run about a new threat, the teaser hints at the return of the Space Wars conflict and more family clones. Check out the new teaser below: While some may not have as much to do with Season 4 as they did with the previous chapters, its finale saw the interesting choice to go back to the story of Clone Beth from Season 3 and create a wholeStar warsparody around him. With the episode ending with the two versions of Beth becoming friends and Rick realizing he doesn’t even know who the original is anymore, it was a solemn way to end the season while leaving the door open for Space’s return. Beth in the fold. The teaser for “Mortyplicity” may not fully confirm his return, but it does establish something even more interesting than the continuation of the Space Beth story but also the introduction of clones of other family members. Given that Jerry and Morty are generally known for their more shy nature, it seems unlikely that any of their clones would come and stalk Rick like Space Beth did, although Summer’s growing confidence may see a similar showdown. While the Galactic Federation is essentially destroyed after the events ofRick and mortyIn the Season 4 finale, Phoenixperson’s survival hints that if Rick doesn’t fix it properly, a new space war could begin. Only time will tell where the writers’ room takes the series when Season 5 returns this Sunday. More: Every Time Rick And Morty Moved To A New Reality Source: Adult swimming Why Batwoman replaces Kate Kane instead of recasting Ruby Rose

