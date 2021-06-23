Netflix launches bizarre new dating show ‘Sexy Beasts’ where singles dress like animals on blind dates





Netflix has released the trailer for its bizarre new dating show, “Sexy Beasts,” which has many viewers scratching their heads. According to the preview, the bizarre new dating series will see singles dating other singles. However, in a bid to prove that appearances aren’t everything, they take them out of the equation by having each contestant receive movie-quality prosthetics to hide their looks and make them look like animals. According to Variety, the show is based on Lion TV’s original UK series for the BBC Three, premiered in 2014. Each episode will see a single, love-seeking person taking part in three dates with potential matches, all in make-up by a professional. At the end of the episode, the bachelor will pick their favorite of the three before they can see what he looks like without a prosthesis. THE FORMER ‘BACHELORETTE’ RACHEL LINDSAY BREAKING THE SILENCE ON CHRIS HARRISON’S EXIT FROM THE FRANCHISE Netflix has ordered two six-episode seasons of “Sexy Beasts” with “Catastrophe” star and comedian Rob Delaney as host / narrator. A total of 48 unique makeup designs were created by Kristyan Mallet, a leading FX artist who has worked on projects like “Mission Impossible” and “The Theory of Everything”. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The trailer features some of the looks designed for the show. Viewers will be able to see people dressed up as pandas, lions, bears, fish, bulls and more to see if they can spark chemistry at dinner parties, bowling, and theme park dates. While some seem excited about dating without appearance being a part of the game, others lament that they cannot fully tell if they are physically attracted to the person they have chemistry with. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “Making sexy beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process. With an international cast featuring some really brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics that look extraordinary in 4K and with storytelling from Rob Delaney, viewers are going to be on their own. feast, ”Lion TV creator and executive producer Simon Welton said in a statement to Variety. “I hope the show puts a smile on people’s faces as they play the game to find out who will fall in love with whom and what our actors really look like.”







