First pop couple Justin and Hailey Bieber meet the Macrons





Bacon and eggs, red wine and cheese, peaches and cream Biebers and Macrons? As the combinations progress, the twinning of Justin and Hailey Bieber with Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron is unexpected; like finding a fly in your soup or meeting Little Mix at the top of the G7. Still, during their recent trip to Paris, the Biebers found time to meet the French president and his wife, Justin sharing a photo of the meeting on Instagram. The explanation was not there: The photo was not captioned, leading fans to speculate that either Macron was venturing into music or Justin was venturing into politics. I don’t know what is scariest. What’s unmistakably scary, however, is Justin and Hailey’s new look. Detached from their native LA, Mr. and Mrs. B seem to have decided to ditch their usual Gen-Z-style tie-dyed T-shirts, Drew hoodies, baseball caps in favor of a look that, well. that not being exactly presidential, is certainly more assembled than usual. Alas, it was not put together enough for the Internet. Is Hailey going to the club? Maybe the Kardashians are waiting for her outside, wrote one Instagram user. So inappropriate, Hailey. Cover up, for once wrote another. It’s a classless look that’s really not suited to meeting the president of France, a third said. Hailey didn’t really dress for the occasion. The Haileys dress, a wool tailoring wrapped in its beloved buff hue by Queens-born designer LaQuan Smith, was actually quite elegant, in its own way. Worn with vegan leather strappy sandals by Los Angeles brand Femme (call Hailey unclassy if you will, but at least she’s classy enough to subscribe to an ethical and cruelty-free wardrobe), one wonders if the glasses tortoise shell sun and scratched back hair indicated she was trying to channel Jacqueline Onassis. But where Jackie O would have preferred to die rather than show her belly, Hailey B is cut from a different fabric: a fabric that shows off her abs at every opportunity. For First Lady Instagrams, no occasion is too formal or inappropriate for a flash of flesh. I loved Hailey’s look. Shed made an effort and thought about it or rather, she and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, did. Lacquan Smith was an interesting choice. They were championing a lesser-known designer, although this one has reached the radar of Tom Ford, who believes Smith has great instincts and a remarkable sense of style. A designer worn by Beyonc, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian will never create a super chaste dress, but why should she be chaste? Hailey is not the president’s wife: she was just meeting her. < style="display:block;padding-top:124.6933%"/> Annie Leibovitz / Vogue Also, it says a lot about the times we live in that Hailey drew so much criticism while her husband, in his unbuttoned shirt, pinstripe suit, and garish Nike, managed to make it through, well. that he looks like a real estate agent who had just been thrown out of The Ned after an afternoon session on the Jgerbombs. What was he trying to convey with that look? The respect? Elegance? The lasting appeal of contrasting double stripes? No point on all three fronts, my brother. But hey: let’s shame Hailey for showing off her abs. Over the years, there have been a ton of photos of the Biebers in which Hailey looks smart and thoughtful and Justin looks like the quintessential scumbro. On their 2019 Vogue cover, Justin was topless, while Hailey looked impeccable in a Prada dress and Tiffany diamonds. This is how they roll. As their marriage progresses, perhaps Hailey’s positive influence will roll over Justin’s wardrobe and he’ll dress as impeccably as James Bond by the end of the season. year. Or maybe she loves him the way he is. In Peggy Lee’s words: He’s a bum / I adore him / And I just hope hell stays like this.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos