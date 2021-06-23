Main Park Plaza mural in progress





TULSA, Okla. Following a competitive selection process, a new large-scale mural is being painted in the Main Park Plaza parking garage in downtown Tulsa. The mural, known as The Majestic, is currently being painted and will be featured on the east and north sides of the building. Completion of the fresco is scheduled for mid-July. The art is commissioned by the Tulsa Parking Authority, which will merge with the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity (TAEO) on July 1, and is supported by the Arts Commission and the Tulsa Planning Office. This new mural will continue the revitalization of a key downtown district and redefine the role public art plays in economic recovery, as well as the power to invest in our public goods, said Kian Kamas, Executive Director of TAEO. We are excited to see how this mural and the investments in Main Park Plaza are complemented by recently completed and soon to be launched development projects that will further add to the activity in downtown Tulsa. Los Angeles-based artists Ryan Yanoe Sarfati and Eric Zoueh Skotnes collaborated to design and paint the mural. A community engagement committee made up of stakeholders from the region provided input to the final design, which was approved by the Tulsa Parking Authority and the Tulsa City Arts Commission. We visited Tulsa earlier this year to explore the city center and get inspired by the city’s design, said Sarfati. It was important to us that the art reflected the region and that the Tulsans contributed to the design. We are excited to create something the community can be proud of and which will hopefully inspire even more large-scale public art throughout the region. Later this year, a website will be launched that will offer an artistic experience in augmented reality. Users can use their mobile device onsite to access an interactive 3D experience where the artwork is activated to come to life with animation and audio content. When completed, the mural will be the largest augmented reality mural in the world. Summer camps and school groups interested in seeing the works of art in progress and meeting the artists can arrange a visit to downtown Tulsa website. Trends: Keep in touch with us anytime, anywhere –







