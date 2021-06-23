Who is the cast of the CW show?

In the dark Season three airs tonight (Wednesday, June 23) at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. The third series will pick up at the end of Season 2, which saw Murphy (played by Perry Mattfeld) and Jess (Brooke Markham) run away, leaving Josh in their apartment and making a risky call to Max Parish (Casey Deidrick).

Who is part of the cast of season 3 of “In the Dark”?

Murphy Mason – Perry Mattfeld

In the dark wouldn’t be the same without Perry Mattfeld as the series’ main character, Murphy Mason.

Mattfeld played Murphy, a blind woman in her twenties who finds herself caught up in a world of drugs, money laundering and murder after the death of her friend Tyson (Thamela Mpumlwana)

Talk to UPI Ahead of season three, Mattfeld teased what awaits Murphy in season three.

She said she [Murphy] needs her people, whom she often rejects. There is an interesting power shift for Murphy, who is isolated and desperate. “

Mattfeld is an American actress and ballet dancer from Los Angeles.

In the dark is her biggest role to date, but fans may recognize her as Mel in Shameless and FrankenGirl in The Wizards of Waverly Place.

Jess Damon – Brooke Markham

Brooke Markham reprized her role as Jess Damon, Murphy’s best friend for the third series of In the dark.

Jess is not only Murphy’s best friend, but also his roommate, who will stand up for and help Murphy at all costs, even if it would get them in trouble with the law.

Markham is best known for her roles in Friend request, Quartet, and Human.

Josh – Theodore Bhat

British actor Theodore Bhat returns as Josh Wallace, a federal agent with whom Murphy began a romantic relationship in season two.

In the season two finale, Josh discovered his old flame and his friends weren’t as innocent as they claimed.

Josh also made it clear that he wouldn’t let Murphy and Jess get away with their involvement in the murder of drug lord Nia (Nicki Micheaux), prompting them to get up and run.

In the dark is Bhat’s first major television role, having previously appeared in the shorts Young people in bed, nice boys end up last, and Our country is good.

Officer Gene Clemens – Matt Murray

Matt Murray returns as Officer Gene Clemens in the latest series of In the dark.

Gene was the former partner of corrupt cop Dean (Rich Sommer), who committed suicide in season two.

In the dark fans may recognize Murray as Officer Duncan Moore in Rookie blue and Tony in USA Network’s Eye-witness.

Most recently, Murray starred in Netflix Snowdrops as Erik, alongside Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs and Iddo Goldberg.

Max Parish – Casey Deidrick

Casey Deidrick returns as Murphy lover Max Parish for the third series of In the dark.

At the start of the first season, Murphy realized that Max was not an innocent food-stricken landlord, but he was also a close associate of a local gang leader, Darnell (Keston John).

Deidrick is an American heavy metal actor and singer from Santa Clara, California.

He is best known for playing Chad DiMera on the NBC soap opera Days of our lives and Halwyn in Teenage wolf.

Her other credits include Glee, Driven, and Eye Candy.

Darnell James – Keston John

Fans will be delighted to see Keston John reprise his role as local gang leader Darnell James in season three of In the dark.

Following the death of his sister Nia in season two, Darnell is now in a prime position to become the drug hub, but fans will be holding their breath in case he finds out that Murphy and Jess were behind his death.

John is well known for playing Uzo in The right place and will play in Avatar 2 like Va’ru, which is scheduled for release in 2022.

Felix Bell – Morgan Krantz

Morgan Krantz is back as Murphy’s colleague and friend Felix Bell.

Krantz is a writer and actor, best known for writing the film Baby sitter and the YouTube series Neurotic.

He also starred in the first season of Girls, appearing alongside Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Adam Driver.

In the dark airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.