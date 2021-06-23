Entertainment
Olivia Rodrigo wants to know: will you go to the ball with her?
23 June 2021, 15:36
Olivia Rodrigo asked fans to attend a “Sour” inspired ball … here’s why they think the pop star is gearing up for a new single!
Olivia Rodrigo spreads the love and asks her fans if they will go to the ball with her if you have an invite, then “good 4 u”!
Alternative pop sensation shows no signs of stopping as she continues to promote it savagely successful debut album, ‘Sour’.
Olivia Rodrigo officially graduated from high school in the most iconic way
The Twittersphere was shaken up as more and more Rodrigo fanatics posted their surprise visits to the ex-Disney star.
We wonder what the singer is up to …
Olivia arrived and surprised many “Sour” listeners, making countless offers on their doorstep, does it get any cuter than that?
The songwriter seems to be celebrating all the hallmarks of an 18-year-old lifestyle as she celebrated her high school graduation last week and is now making up for the lack of her own ball by creating her own.
Of course, it all started with a characteristic moment of adult youth, should we mention that she recently got her “driver’s license”?
olivia rodrigo missed the ball so she went to her fans at the and made offers inviting them to a private ball and gifted merch the most genuine angel ever WE MUST PROTECT HER FOREVER I HER LOVE SM pic.twitter.com/bKy8H7UvEe
– aya (@rodrigosroses) June 23, 2021
The ‘déjà vu’ singer approached fans with flowers and a Sour-esque sign that said “The ball would be brutal without you [sic]”referring to the first track of his record album.
As you might expect, every lucky prom guest was stunned, many took to Twitter to express their surprise.
“So Olivia Rodrigo came to my house and gave me flowers and merchandise and asked me to go to the ball. THIS IS REAL LIFE.”
Another user wrote: “No because Olivia Rodrigo asking her fans to go to the ball is the cutest thing ever.”
Why Fans Think Olivia Rodrigo Will Release “Brutal” As Next Single From “Sour”
All the hustle and bustle at the prom led fans to believe that Olivia is preparing to release “Brutal” as the fourth single from her debut album.
The rising star posted a “stupid little dump” of behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram on Saturday. Could it be from the shooting of a music video to the scary pop-punk song?
Maybe a new single will arrive sooner than you think to join the hit singles ‘drivers license’, ‘deja vu’ and ‘good 4 u’.
Olivia apparently left a trail of Easter eggs hinting at her next musical steps, she even posted a series of photos in her Instagram Story on Tuesday that celebrated pop culture’s famous prom moments on TV …
Were not entirely of course what this pop prodigy does, but we sure hope anything will happen soon!
> Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]