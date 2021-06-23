Olivia Rodrigo wants to know: will you go to the ball with her?

Olivia Rodrigo asks fans to go to prom with her in a very “Sour” way.



Photo: Olivia Rodrigo / Instagram



Olivia Rodrigo asked fans to attend a “Sour” inspired ball … here’s why they think the pop star is gearing up for a new single!

Olivia Rodrigo spreads the love and asks her fans if they will go to the ball with her if you have an invite, then “good 4 u”!

Alternative pop sensation shows no signs of stopping as she continues to promote it savagely successful debut album, ‘Sour’.

Olivia Rodrigo officially graduated from high school in the most iconic way

The Twittersphere was shaken up as more and more Rodrigo fanatics posted their surprise visits to the ex-Disney star.

We wonder what the singer is up to …

Why is Olivia Rodrigo asking fans to go to prom with her?



Photo: Twitter



Olivia arrived and surprised many “Sour” listeners, making countless offers on their doorstep, does it get any cuter than that?

The songwriter seems to be celebrating all the hallmarks of an 18-year-old lifestyle as she celebrated her high school graduation last week and is now making up for the lack of her own ball by creating her own.

Of course, it all started with a characteristic moment of adult youth, should we mention that she recently got her “driver’s license”?

Olivia Rodrigo is hosting her own ‘Sour’ ball.



Photo: Olivia Rodrigo / Instagram



olivia rodrigo missed the ball so she went to her fans at the and made offers inviting them to a private ball and gifted merch the most genuine angel ever WE MUST PROTECT HER FOREVER I HER LOVE SM pic.twitter.com/bKy8H7UvEe – aya (@rodrigosroses) June 23, 2021

The ‘déjà vu’ singer approached fans with flowers and a Sour-esque sign that said “The ball would be brutal without you [sic]”referring to the first track of his record album.

As you might expect, every lucky prom guest was stunned, many took to Twitter to express their surprise.

“So Olivia Rodrigo came to my house and gave me flowers and merchandise and asked me to go to the ball. THIS IS REAL LIFE.”

Another user wrote: “No because Olivia Rodrigo asking her fans to go to the ball is the cutest thing ever.”

Why Fans Think Olivia Rodrigo Will Release “Brutal” As Next Single From “Sour”

All the hustle and bustle at the prom led fans to believe that Olivia is preparing to release “Brutal” as the fourth single from her debut album.

The rising star posted a “stupid little dump” of behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram on Saturday. Could it be from the shooting of a music video to the scary pop-punk song?

Maybe a new single will arrive sooner than you think to join the hit singles ‘drivers license’, ‘deja vu’ and ‘good 4 u’.

Olivia apparently left a trail of Easter eggs hinting at her next musical steps, she even posted a series of photos in her Instagram Story on Tuesday that celebrated pop culture’s famous prom moments on TV …

Were not entirely of course what this pop prodigy does, but we sure hope anything will happen soon!

> Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital