South African opera star says she was mistreated by French police





South African soprano Pretty Yende expected her visit this week to France, where she is performing in a production of Bellinis La Sonnambula, to be relatively uneventful. But when she arrived at Paris’ main airport on Monday, Yende was taken aback. French authorities told her that she did not have the necessary documents to enter the country. They took her away for questioning and forced her to undergo a body search which she described as invasive. I felt stripped of my human dignity, Yende said in an email. It was absolutely uncomfortable. Yende took to social media to share her experience, saying she was stripped and searched like a delinquent during the ordeal, which lasted more than two hours. While not asked to undress, she says, the police told her, without explanation, to take off her shoes and kept her in a cold, dark room. She suggested that she was singled out for being black. Police brutality is real to someone like me, Yende wrote on Facebook, adding that she feared for her life.

Yendes’ account was shared widely online, with fans and artists expressing outrage and calling the incident an example of racism and discrimination in French society.

French authorities disputed Yendes’ description of the incident, saying they acted in accordance with usual procedures. Police said Yende was forced to undergo a pat-down, but it was carried out professionally by a policewoman. They admit that her cell phone was taken; she had access to a landline phone while detained at the airport. We have carried out the usual checks, the National Police said in a statement. We did what we do with any passenger facing the same issues. Police said Yende, who landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris around 3 p.m. Monday on a flight from Milan, did not have a valid visa to enter France. Yende presented a provisional residence permit from Italy, where she lives, but French authorities said she needed a separate single visa. Yende and her lawyer say she had all the documents required by law to enter.

Authorities eventually issued Yende a visa and allowed her to go around 6 p.m., after speaking with officials at the Théâtre des Champs-Lyses in Paris, where she was scheduled to perform on Tuesday. The South African embassy in France said it was aware of the incident and reported it to French authorities. Despite these unfortunate events, we are happy that Ms. Yende is continuing her scheduled performances in Paris, said Lihle Mancoba, spokesperson for the embassy. Yende, 36, is a renowned opera figure, a charismatic coloratura soprano who has performed on several of the world’s greatest stages, including the Teatro alla Scala in Milan and the Metropolitan Opera in New York. Born in a small town in South Africa, she was widely acclaimed in an industry historically dominated by white artists. Since last week, she sings the role of Amina in La Sonnambula at the Théâtre des Champs-lyses. Yende received an enthusiastic standing ovation for her performance on Tuesday night, her fourth time in the role this month. But she said her experience at the airport was never far from her mind. It was very, very hard for me, she said in an email after the performance. I was shaking and couldn’t concentrate.

