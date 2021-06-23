A user guide to the wormhole in spacetime that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to have opened

Ben and Jen: He’s got a sensitive cup of Dunkin; her, a Starbucks mug encrusted with rhinestones. Together that’s 48 fluid ounces of sweet and sweet java injected straight into the veins of business tabloids this spring, thank goodness. When this spring Jennifer lopez separated from her fiancé, a former Bronx bomber Alex Rodriguez, and ended up with her former fiance, big ball of magnificent existential terror Ben Affleck, a loophole in the sphere of gossip opened up and there sank photographers, anonymous sources, his father, his mother, a few ribs and so many exes.

Now summer is here and the universe that these three built only seems to be expanding. Tuesday the Daily mail reported that Rodriguez found a bachelor apartment where he could regain his bachelor strength. This would be the house that Donald Trump Jr. Just sold. On the Page Six Masters dating circuit there are apparently only 10 people available and they’re all selling real estate like you and me Venmo for lunchtime burritos.

At this point (a few weeks) in this new tabloid era, it can be hard to remember where it came from and how we got here. It almost definitely started in March. Of that, we are almost sure. At the time, page six reported Rodriguez and Lopez had separated, sometime after the rumor that Rodriguez and Madison Le Croy of Southern charm the reality celebrity shared a FaceTime call. (A source from Rodriguez said: He doesn’t know this woman.) TMZ reported in the middle of this month that Lopez and Rodriguez were working on the relationship, then boomwith one joint statement give to Today, they were completed on April 15. Of course, the story begins long before all of this at the turn of the century, when a famous man fell in love with a triple threat and vice versa, but too much attention stood in the way. Well start April 5th as it’s much more manageable for me personally thank you.

April 5, 2021: Okay. It really sounds like the beginning, the origin of the J. LoAffleck chapter of this ongoing story. The concept of this In the style profile on Jennifer Lopez was essentially an oral history from the life of Jennifer Lopez. Many of his friends, exes and colleagues intervene. (A-Rodd didn’t!)

In it, Affleck said, tellingly, where do you keep the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and look like I’m in my best 40s?

Now at the time, I thought it was best understood as guerrilla marketing for the beauty brand recently launched by Lopez. But it was obviously a message, a call, a bat signal.

April 15: The big breakup announcement.J.Rod more.

April 30: Affleck is photographed on horseback in an Escalade allegedly J.Los in Los Angeles visiting him at home. They are friends, an anonymous source said.

May 10: Pictures! Of! Lopez! Drive a car! With Affleck! They are spotted together in Los Angeles after what appeared to be a romantic getaway to Big Sky Country.

May 11: Matt Damon, who must contractually sign all Afflecks relationships, sign on this one.

May 24: Ben goes to Gym with Jen.

May 26: Fair meditate while Ben is smoking a cigarette. It’s the perfect relationship.

May 27: Diddy posts a photo of him and Lopez from the DiddyLopez era, which was before the Affleck era. #tbt is all he wrote.

May 28: J. Lo have a meal with Marc Anthony, whom she married after breaking off her engagement to Affleck in 2004, in Miami after Affleck returned to California. The exes seemed low key and easy going. She wears sports clothes, he wears a Florida Marlins baseball cap. What could be more discreet and easy than that?

May 29: Gwyneth Paltrows lifestyle brand, Goop, publishes a even on the Instagram company featuring her with Ben Affleck. Oh my god, guys, she comments. Affleck and Paltrow dated until about 2000. (Y2K didn’t break computers, but it broke something.)

June 3: Affleck is watching on the right a paparazzi lens and gives a small smile, its Mona Lisa moment. Is it sufficient ? Is that a smirk? Is a man content with his rank in life and comfortable with the swarm of lenses everywhere he goes now that he has someone who understands by his side?

June 4: Papa Afflecks, Timothy, yells nonsense when asked if her son has been pining for Lopez since their separation.

June 10: Ben is spending time with Lopez’s mom, Lupe, at casino in Las Vegas. They both love to play!

June 11: Marc Anthony appears in In the heights, a film based on a Lin-Manuel Miranda musical. If Miranda becomes a story here, we have to stop everything.