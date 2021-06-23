A Minute With: Chef Wolfgang Puck on New Film and Not Retiring





NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) – Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, known for feeding Hollywood stars at the post-Oscars Governor’s Ball feast, stars in his own film “Wolfgang”, which looks back on his life and career. career. The documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this month, sees the 71-year-old recounting his journey from cooking as a teenager in Austria as a form of escape from his difficult relationship with his stepfather to moving to the United States at the age of 24 and building a restaurant empire with locations around the world. In an interview with Reuters, Puck and director David Gelb discussed the making of the film, which was released on Disney + on Friday. Below are excerpts. Q: Why did you want to make the movie? Puck: “I want kids to know that adversity sometimes makes you stronger. You just have to fight … and not give up. I think a lot of young people give up too quickly and too easily. don’t come overnight. “ Q: How was the premiere of the film? Puck: “I was holding my wife’s hand and sometimes I would start to shake because I still felt my old life inside, she wasn’t escaping me. She’s still there. And it’s almost like she’s coming back. on the surface. But then after that, we went to … our restaurant in New York and had dinner and had enough to drink … But I think it was an interesting experience to see her so big in front of you. “ Q: Was there a lot of weight gain during production? Gelb: “Oh, my gosh I mean, first there’s the weight gain from filming and eating all over the place with Wolfgang … then there’s the stress of eating when you’re doing post-production and trying to do run the movie. And then there’s the movie release and the big dinners for that. So I think I would say a good 20% gain. “ Q: Are you planning to retire? Puck: “If you take away what I’m doing, I think a part of me will die and I think I couldn’t just sit at home, watch TV, that’s not who I am. I don’t. can’t play tennis six hours a day because I think my muscles are too old for it, or my bones. So for me doing what I love is the best thing. Why should I change? “ Reporting by Alicia Powell; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Angus MacSwan Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos