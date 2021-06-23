Stephen Amell reports he was taken off the plane after an argument with his wife





Stephen Amell took to social media to clarify an incident on a Delta flight leaving Austin and heading for Los Angeles. According to Amell, there was an argument between him and his wife while he was on the plane before it took off, and at one point he was asked to lower his voice. Amell says he did, but about 10 minutes later he was asked to leave the flight. He did so without any problem and says he was not forcibly evicted. Subsequently, he booked himself on another flight and returned home to Los Angeles with no further problems, and added “I let my emotions get the best of me, end of story.” You can find his articles on the subject below. Amell wrote on Twitter, “My wife and I had a fight Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. About 10 minutes later we were asked me to quit the flight. And so I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed. “ My wife and I had an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. About 10 minutes later, I was asked to leave the flight. And I did it immediately. I was not forcibly evicted. – Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2021 “I booked myself on a flight from the southwest 2 hours later and made it home with no further problems. I let my emotions get the best of me, end of story. It must be a cycle of ‘slow news,’ Amell wrote. I booked on a southwest flight 2 hours later and returned home with no further issues. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. It must be a slow news cycle. – Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) June 23, 2021 This was probably in response to a report from TMZ, who said they were told that a flight attendant on that flight repeatedly asked him to lower his voice. When he didn’t, they were told that an air marshal and three other officers made him leave the plane. This report also stated that he appeared to be intoxicated and that Amell’s wife, Cassandra Jean, buried her face in embarrassment during the argument. Stephen and Cassandra were in Austin for the ATX TV Festival, and Cassandra had posted a photo from the event earlier with a happy looking pic. The caption read “We had a great time @atxfestival. Head over to @ speechanddebate.film to claim your pass and catch all three episodes!”







