Who is Rachel Zegler, the new “Snow White” from Disney?





Rachel Zegler's decisive role as Maria in Steven Spielberg's upcoming musical West Side Story hasn't even landed in theaters yet, but Disney already seems convinced it's ready for an even bigger projector. Zegler is set to star as Snow White in the live-action Disney film adaptation, which was Disney's very first animated feature. Marc Webb is currently attached to lead the project, with Marc Platt in production. "Rachel's extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will be integral to rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairy tale, "said Webb. Zegler's auditions "impressed everyone", by Deadlinereports, but another factor that played into the casting was her performance West Side Story. Executives at the Disney studio saw footage of the upcoming musical, and the fact that the film "blew them away" helped make the decision to cross the finish line. In the same way West Side Story, Zegler is also set to have his big comic book movie break in DC's Shazam! The fury of the gods. In honor of the casting news, Zegler shared a few old tweets and photos to celebrate her new role. "I want to be a real Disney princess," the actress wrote in 2017, attaching photos of herself as Ariel. She also shared a video of her posing with Snow White, joking, "home girl, we have a LOT to catch up." What is Rachel Zegler's ethnicity? Zegler's casting as Snow White marks a step towards Disney's diversification of its roster of Disney Princess characters. Zegler, originally from New Jersey, was born in 2001 from a Colombian mother; her father is of Polish origin. Zegler identifies as a Colombian-American, as she said Variety in 2019 when she was cast to star in West Side Story. "As a Colombian American, I am honored to have the opportunity to play a role that means so much to the Hispanic community," she said of her role as Maria. As for Disney's mission to support the colorblind cast, it's also worth noting that Halle Bailey, a black actress, has already been selected to play Ariel in the upcoming live-action. Little Mermaid film which is currently in production. Manufacturing on White as snow, meanwhile, should start in 2022, almost a century after the first Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cartoon landed in theaters. The original, released in 1938, was based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale and was a huge hit for the studio. Because who wouldn't love Dopey, the silly dwarf with a lopsided purple hat? Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the duo behind La La Land and The greatest showman, will write new songs for the film. According to Deadline, the main reason the studio takes their time on adaptation is that they want to make sure they have the right music. Insiders also said that "superiors are excited" by Pasek and Paul's early creations for the project. As of yet, no further casting news has been announced on Disney's live-action. White as snow film but one day our prince will come, right?







