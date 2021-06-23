Quicksand Reveals “Missile Command”, Announces New Album, Tour





Quicksand’s “Inversion” is no longer a standalone track as the New York-based band revealed details of their fourth studio album, Remote populations, and served a second single titled “Missile Command”. The new track gives listeners a chance to lose themselves in the song, opening up to a hypnotically fuzzy low-end groove before the song explodes into a heavier chorus. Walter Schreifels says of the song: “It really focuses on the whole motif of Sergio (Vega) in a very simple way. He and Alan (Cage) just have that kind of characteristic groove, and I think that really singles me out on this one. I just felt like it was kind of a song that sounded like us, but we hadn’t written it yet. Check out the lyrics to “Missile Command” below, and listen to the track in the player at the bottom of this article. Quicksand, Lyrics for “Missile Command” There is no reason for this collision

Apologies rain all season, forever

I love you now more than I ever did

When it rains I can’t change your mind

Real worlds bring

As the lights fill the sky

You better get used to it

Wishing you were here for that decision

i don’t want to be wrong

i don’t want to mislead

Stations of our present

You are more than I’ll ever need

I can’t explain why you change your mind

And it rains

Real worlds bring

As the lights fill the sky

You better get used to it

It takes its own form “Missile Command” is configured to follow “Inversion” out of the next Remote populations album, which will be released digitally on August 13 and released on vinyl on September 25. Find out how to recover the album here. Speaking of the duality of the record, examining our simultaneous existence in individual relationships and as part of a mass society, Schreifels adds: “Everyone is on the one hand so connected to each other, and on the other hand. , so far from each other. We monitor each other’s social media and we know what everyone is doing. But when we are sitting together in the same room, we are looking at our phones. You can consult the Remote populations list of tracks and illustrations below. And look for Quicksand back on the road this fall with their new tour dates announced below. Tickets go on sale Friday June 25 and can be purchased here. Quicksand, “Missile Command” Quicksands, Remote populations Illustration + list of tracks 1. Inversion

2. Lightning field

3. Colossus

4. Brushed

5. Katakana

6. Missile Command

7. Step 90

8. The philosopher

9. Compacted reality

10. EMDR

11. Rodane 2021 Quicksand Tour Dates September 28 – Boston, Massachusetts @ Paradise Rock Club

September 29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Oct 1 – Lancaster, PA @ Terre 360

October 2 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

October 4 – Detroit, Michigan @ The Club

October 5 – Chicago, Illinois @ Metro

October 6 – Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Fine Line Music Cafe

October 8 – Denver, Colorado @ Bluebird Theater

October 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

October 11 – Portland, Oregon @ Wonder Ballroom

October 12 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater

October 13 – Seattle, Washington @ Neumos

October 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

October 18 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Valley Bar

October 19 – Santa Fe, New Mexico @ Meow Wolf

October 21 – Austin, Texas @ Mohawk

October 23 – Houston, TX @ Studio @ Warehouse Live

October 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Hell)

October 26 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

October 27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

October 29 – New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

October 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts PLAYLIST: Follow Loudwire’s Spotify playlist of the best rock songs of 2021 (so far). Best rock songs of 2021 (so far) Loudwire’s picks for the best rock songs of 2021 to date.







