WWE Rumors: Latest Information on Brock Lesnar’s Plans; The future of Xavier Woods and Kevin Owens | Launderer report

Don Feria / Associated press

Bleacher Report keeps you up to date with the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE fails to prepare employees for Lesnar’s return

While WWE is expected to resume touring in front of fans next month, speculation has grown regarding Brock Lesnar’s return.

While The Beast Incarnate may indeed re-sign with WWE at some point, Fightful Select (h / t Felix Upton of Ringside News) reported that WWE workers “were not prepared to prepare promotional material “for the return of Lesnar.

This would seem to suggest that Lesnar’s return isn’t imminent, although that doesn’t mean it won’t happen at some point.

Combative selection (h / t H Jenkins of Ringside News) previously reported that WWE and Lesnar were in talks and that WWE was hoping he could return “imminently”.

Lesnar has not appeared in WWE lineup since relinquishing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 last year.

It was reported a few months after the event where Lesnar’s contract with WWE had expired and he was a free agent.

Given that WWE has had no fans in attendance at nearly every event for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it made sense to let Lesnar’s contract expire before potentially bringing him back on return. fans.

Aside from WrestleMania 37, which was a one-time exception, the first pay-per-view with returning fans in the crowd will be Money in the Bank next month. WWE will next host SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in August.

Having Lesnar for either of these events would be huge in generating more interest, especially since a Dream Match against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be on the table.



Lesnar has had his fair share of detractors over the years due to his part-time schedule, but he’s a major draw and the product tends to be more interesting when he’s around.

Woods may have removed WWE lineup

Xavier Woods’ loss to Lashley in a Hell in a Cell match on Raw could have been how WWE wrote him off television for a while.

According to Bryan Alvarez ofLive Wrestling Observer(h / t Jenkins), a source informed him that Woods was “written out of the script.”

On Monday on Raw, Kofi Kingston challenged Lashley to a WWE Championship match at Money in the Bank. Lashley also challenged Kofi New Day teammate Woods to a Hell in a Cell match on Raw.

Woods agreed and fought Lashley for parts of the match, but Lashley ultimately took the win and brutalized Woods inside the cell while Kingston was forced to watch in horror from the outside.

It’s unclear why Woods would be delisted from television, but as the host of the G4 gaming network relaunch, it could have something to do with his outside businesses.

Woods and fellow WWE Superstars Ember Moon, Mace and Tyler Breeze are to take part in the 2021 Dungeons & Dragons D&D Live event on July 16-17.

Also, EA ad Tuesday Woods will host EA Play Live on July 22.

One thing Woods’ writing on TV could accomplish from a script standpoint is forcing Kingston to take on Lashley one-on-one with no one to help him.

Kofi is the underdog and fan favorite nonetheless, but having him challenge MVP-backed Lashley will likely only strengthen fans on the Kingston side even more.

Read more about Owens taking time off from WWE

There would be a concrete reason for Kevin Owens to seemingly be absent from WWE lineup.

After losing to Sami Zayn at Hell in a Cell, Owens tweeted the following, suggesting he was preparing to step away for a while.

According to Dave Meltzer of Radio wrestling observer (h / t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Owens’ break will be “story-driven”.

The reported rationale makes sense given what KO has been going through from a script standpoint in recent weeks.

Owens has been described as less than 100% in Hell in a Cell after taking a Nigerian nail in the throat at the hands of Commander Azeez on SmackDown.

Then Owens sold an arm or shoulder injury during the match, and the cumulative effects saw Zayn take the victory by pinfall.

With the fans back in a few weeks, now is a great time to take Owens off television a bit before bringing him back when the fans are in attendance.

Owens is a beloved figure in WWE audiences, and if he appears in front of them after not being on TV for a while, he promises to receive massive pop.

KO hasn’t really been on a roll lately with losses to Zayn, Commander Azeez and the Apollo crews, but a short break could greatly refresh him and allow him to move up the map once he returns. .

ListenRust Radio Ringfor all the hot topics of struggle. Watch the latest episode in the player below(note: some NSFW languages).