Terri Irwin shares cryptic message about ‘avoiding certain people’ amid Bob Irwin drama

Terri Irwin with her children Robert and Bindi in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Terri Irwin added fuel to the Irwin family drama by posting a bizarre post on social media. Irwin shared a message on Twitter about “avoiding certain people” just days after the family feud hit the headlines. The full quote is from author and military veteran Steve Maraboli, and reads: “Avoiding certain people to protect your sanity is not weakness, it is wisdom.” The mum-of-two captioned the snap, “Thank you @SteveMaraboli. Another gem. Caring for others seems to be easier than taking care of yourself. It takes courage to follow through on what we know is the right thing. to do. I wish everyone the best is to be brave and wise. Worth it! “ Photos / Twitter Bindi Irwin sparked the current drama via a Father’s Day post dedicated to her own late father Steve, husband Chandler Powell, and stepfather. Irwin was then asked why she left her grandfather Bob Irwin out of the tribute, with the 22-year-old new mom not holding back her answer. “Unfortunately, my grandfather Bob showed no interest in spending time with me or my family,” she wrote, according to 7 News. “He returned the gifts I sent him after opening them, he ignored my correspondence and since I was little he ignored me, preferring to spend time doing other things rather than being with me. “He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to be in an abusive relationship. “I hope everyone remembers being kind to each other, but most of all taking care of their own sanity. “I have struggled with this relationship my whole life and it pains me tremendously.” Related Articles Bindi has since announced that she will take a social media hiatus to deal with her mental health. After Bindi’s comments, one of Bob’s close friends and biographer, Amanda French, came to her defense by speaking on the Brisbane radio show Stav, Abby and Matt. French made several claims, including the “strange” gifts Terri Irwin would “passively-aggressively” send to Bob. “I’ve been there when he got presents, and it was a shower cap. Really strange thing to send a man. For me, it’s a passive-aggressive thing to do, that’s my point. of sight. gifts. “ She also claimed that Bob had tried to get in touch with his grandchildren, but feared he couldn’t get past Terri. The saddest part of this family feud, however, is that Steve Irwin’s burial place is on the Australia Zoo, which Bob cannot now visit.

