“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Contestants to Recreate “Brady Bunch” Episode





One of the great classics of the 1970s television camp is getting a makeover. World of Wonder, producer of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, stages “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch”, in which the original stars of the iconic television series “The Brady Bunch” recreate a beloved episode of the series alongside several “Drag Race”. old students. The special, produced in partnership with MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Plus, will debut on the streamer on June 30, just in time for the end of Pride Month. The episode in question – “The real Jan Brady please stand up?” from season 2 – perfectly matches the drag theme: after receiving a birthday party invitation accidentally addressed to her older sister Marcia, Jan decides that the only way for her to stand out from her two blonde haired sisters is to buy a brown curly wig. From the original ‘Brady Bunch’ series, Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland will reprise their respective roles as younger brother Peter Brady and younger brother Bobby Brady – but otherwise all other parts have been recast for the special. Barry Williams, who played older brother Greg Brady in the original series, will play Patriarch Mike Brady instead. Eve Plumb, who played younger sister Jan Brady, will play Lucy, whose birthday party is the catalyst for the episode. And Susan Olsen, who played younger sister Cindy Brady, will play Margie, a party girl who has a crush on Peter. The rest of the cast will be filled with “Drag Race” fan favorites. Kylie Sonique Love, who is appearing in the upcoming sixth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” will play Jan Brady. Bianca Del Rio, winner of season 6 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, will play the matriarch of the Carol Brady family. Shea Couleé, winner of season 5 of “All Stars”, will play older sister Marcia Brady. BenDeLaCreme, one of the best contestants for Season 3 of “All Stars”, will play the role of Greg Brady. Kandy Muse, finalist for the 13th most recent season of “Drag Race”, will play Cindy Brady. The star of season 11 of “Drag Race” Nina West will play the housekeeper of the Alice family. In a special appearance, RuPaul will play the attendant who sells her wig to Jan (a role created by the great Marcia Wallace), and Michelle Visage will play the attendant’s colleague, Helen. The episode, which was filmed earlier this month, will use visual effects to recreate Brady’s original home. Along with the announcement of the “Dragging the Classics” special, Paramount Plus also released the first act of the Season 6 premiere of “All Stars,” which premieres on the streamer on June 24. You can watch it below.







