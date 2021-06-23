Entertainment
What’s new on Netflix in July 2021
Stuart little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underground world
Underworld: awakening
Underworld the uprising of the Lycans
What dreams can come
Why do fools fall in love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
July 2nd :
8th night
Big wood
Street of Fear Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Deadly: Season 2
Snowdrops
July 3:
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
July the 5th :
You are my spring
July 7:
brick mansions
Cat people
Dogs: Season 2
The quagmire: 97
The war next door
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
This little love of mine
July 8:
Elize Matsunaga: Once upon a time there was a crime
Back home
Midnight Sun
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness
July 9th :
Biohackers: Season 2
The cook of Castamar
Street of Fear Part 2: 1978
How I became a superhero
Last summer
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Virgin River: Season 3
July 10:
American ultra
July 13:
Ridley jones
July 14th :
A classic horror story
Guide to the perfect family
Milkshakes with powder
My unorthodox life
Private network: who killed Manuel Buenda?
July 15th :
A perfect fit
BEASTARS: Season 2
Emicida: AmarElo – Living in So Paulo
my almond
July 16:
Seduces him
Deep
Explained: Season 3
Street of Fear Part 3: 1666
Johnny essay
dusk
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17:
Cosmic sin
July 18:
milk water
July 21:
Chernobyl 1986
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
One-on-one with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Troll Hunters: Rise of the Titans
22nd of July :
Always works from 9 to 5
Words bubble like soda pop
July 23:
A second chance: the rivals
Funded
Blood red sky
Kingdom: North Ashin
Your lover’s last letter
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Red Sky: Season 2
July 24:
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26:
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27:
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4
The operator
July 28:
Bartkowiak
Fantastic mushrooms
Flash: Season 7
The snitch cartel: the origins
Tattoo Remake
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
July 29:
Resort to love
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
July 30:
Centaurworld
Glow Up: Season 3
The last mercenary
Myth and Tycoon: John DeLorean
External banks: Season 2
July 31 :
The vault
