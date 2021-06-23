What’s new on Netflix in July 2021





Stuart little Supermarket Sweep: Season 1 Sword of trust Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby Terminator 2: Judgment Day Underground world Underworld: awakening Underworld the uprising of the Lycans What dreams can come Why do fools fall in love ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE July 2nd : 8th night Big wood Street of Fear Part 1: 1994 Haseen Dillruba Deadly: Season 2 Snowdrops July 3: Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 July the 5th : You are my spring July 7: brick mansions Cat people Dogs: Season 2 The quagmire: 97 The war next door Major Grom: Plague Doctor This little love of mine July 8: Elize Matsunaga: Once upon a time there was a crime Back home Midnight Sun RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness July 9th : Biohackers: Season 2 The cook of Castamar Street of Fear Part 2: 1978 How I became a superhero Last summer Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach Virgin River: Season 3 July 10: American ultra July 13: Ridley jones July 14th : A classic horror story Guide to the perfect family Milkshakes with powder My unorthodox life Private network: who killed Manuel Buenda? July 15th : A perfect fit BEASTARS: Season 2 Emicida: AmarElo – Living in So Paulo my almond July 16: Seduces him Deep Explained: Season 3 Street of Fear Part 3: 1666 Johnny essay dusk The Twilight Saga: New Moon The Twilight Saga: Eclipse The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 July 17: Cosmic sin July 18: milk water July 21: Chernobyl 1986 The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 One-on-one with Kirk Cameron: Season 1 Sexy Beasts Too Hot to Handle: Brazil Troll Hunters: Rise of the Titans 22nd of July : Always works from 9 to 5 Words bubble like soda pop July 23: A second chance: the rivals Funded Blood red sky Kingdom: North Ashin Your lover’s last letter Masters of the Universe: Revelation Red Sky: Season 2 July 24: Charmed: Season 3 Django Unchained July 26: The Walking Dead: Season 10 Wynonna Earp: Season 4 July 27: All American: Season 3 Mighty Express: Season 4 The operator July 28: Bartkowiak Fantastic mushrooms Flash: Season 7 The snitch cartel: the origins Tattoo Remake Too Hot to Handle: Brazil July 29: Resort to love Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom July 30: Centaurworld Glow Up: Season 3 The last mercenary Myth and Tycoon: John DeLorean External banks: Season 2 July 31 : The vault



