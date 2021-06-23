Connect with us

What’s new on Netflix in July 2021

Stuart little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underground world

Underworld: awakening

Underworld the uprising of the Lycans

What dreams can come

Why do fools fall in love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

July 2nd :

8th night

Big wood

Street of Fear Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

Deadly: Season 2

Snowdrops

July 3:

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

July the 5th :

You are my spring

July 7:

brick mansions

Cat people

Dogs: Season 2

The quagmire: 97

The war next door

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

This little love of mine

July 8:

Elize Matsunaga: Once upon a time there was a crime

Back home

Midnight Sun

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness

July 9th :

Biohackers: Season 2

The cook of Castamar

Street of Fear Part 2: 1978

How I became a superhero

Last summer

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Virgin River: Season 3

July 10:

American ultra

July 13:

Ridley jones

July 14th :

A classic horror story

Guide to the perfect family

Milkshakes with powder

My unorthodox life

Private network: who killed Manuel Buenda?

July 15th :

A perfect fit

BEASTARS: Season 2

Emicida: AmarElo – Living in So Paulo

my almond

July 16:

Seduces him

Deep

Explained: Season 3

Street of Fear Part 3: 1666

Johnny essay

dusk

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17:

Cosmic sin

July 18:

milk water

July 21:

Chernobyl 1986

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

One-on-one with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Troll Hunters: Rise of the Titans

22nd of July :

Always works from 9 to 5

Words bubble like soda pop

July 23:

A second chance: the rivals

Funded

Blood red sky

Kingdom: North Ashin

Your lover’s last letter

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Red Sky: Season 2

July 24:

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

July 26:

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27:

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4

The operator

July 28:

Bartkowiak

Fantastic mushrooms

Flash: Season 7

The snitch cartel: the origins

Tattoo Remake

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

July 29:

Resort to love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

July 30:

Centaurworld

Glow Up: Season 3

The last mercenary

Myth and Tycoon: John DeLorean

External banks: Season 2

July 31 :

The vault


