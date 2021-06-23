Hulu Offers Dark Pregnancy-Related False Positive Plots, But Horror Gets Stalked Film review | Things to do

You know from the foreground of False positive, from a moment that you rightly suspect is reaching the end of the film, that this satirical horror offering will go to dark places.

And yet, it’s still a little surprising how dark he is.

Sadly, the ultimate destination in this Pregnancy From Hell movie starring and co-written by Broad City alumna Ilana Glazer and landing on Hulu this week is as stupid as it is disturbing.

It’s hard to predict where he’s headed from the start, at least not with precision, which is great. However, when you reach the end of what turns out to be a bumpy road, you don’t know whether to cry or laugh.

A bit of both, maybe.

The film’s linear narrative begins with Glazers Lucy learning that she hasn’t gotten pregnant yet. Her husband, Adrian (Justin Theroux), struggles to keep her spirits up, but two fruitless years trying to conceive have worn her out.

However, Adrian, a surgeon, manages to get him to agree to see a world famous fertility specialist, one of his former teachers, Dr John Hindle (Pierce Brosnan).

You’re going to like it, he said.

At Manhattan’s stylish Hindles Clinic, run by loyal and efficient nurse Dawn (Gretchen Mol), Lucy sees her name change from Lucia at her request as she fills out her paperless paperwork on a tablet computer. Things go just as well when she and Adrian visit Hindle, who diagnoses her with a simple problem to solve, much to her surprise.

Shortly after this visit, Lucy returns for artificial insemination and soon becomes pregnant. She and Adrian are delighted.

Of course, with the movie title False Positive, you know things aren’t as simple as they seem. Lucy begins to suspect this, becoming suspicious of her husband in the process.

She seeks support from another mom-to-be, Corgan (Sophia Bush), and is increasingly intrigued by a midwife, Grace Singleton (Zainab Jah), who comes up with something quite different from the story of the birth she lives under Hindle.

Acquired late last year by Hulu and premiered recently at the Tribeca Film Festival, the studio A24 film is directed by John Lee, who co-wrote the screenplay with Glazer from a story that ‘he developed with Alissa Nutting (Made for Love, Teenage Euthanasia). Creator of MTV’s Wonder Showzen 2 comedy series in the mid-2000s, Lee also has TV credits that include the famous Comedy series Central Broad City, where he worked with Glazer on six episodes, including Jews on a Plane.

Lee seems a little overwhelmed while trying to do some satirical horror. Sometimes frightening, the false positive is never humorous. Worse yet, it’s pretty messy as he goes through his third trimester.

Credit to Glazer, Lee, and Nutting, there are a few decent ideas sprinkled throughout False Positive. However, the execution isn’t here for a movie that needs you to wonder more and more if Lucy has reason to be wary of almost everyone around her, or if she’s losing her mind over her. ‘a severe case of mom’s brain.

In front of the camera, Glazer doesn’t show much reach, but the actress manages to make Lucy relatable. Without a doubt, it won’t be difficult for some women, in particular, to empathize with some of the challenges and emotions of the characters.

Theroux, seen recently in the increasingly frustrating Apple TV + series The Mosquito Coast, gives a skillful performance. Initially, we would never suspect anything despicable from Adrian, but, like Lucy, we begin to question his true nature.

And it’s never a bad idea to once have James Bond Brosnan most recently seen in the comedy Will Ferrell Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga in your movie. He is perfect as a doctor that you would like to trust, at least until you have reason NOT to trust him.

It’s a shame Mol, who was a delight in the HBO drama Boardwalk Empire, doesn’t have more to do in False Positive. She elevates a few scenes, at least slightly.

As problematic as it ultimately is, False Positive is interesting enough, at least for a moment, to give it any recommendation whatsoever.

Who knows? Maybe you will come up with a different diagnosis.