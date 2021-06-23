Salma Hayek sets the record straight on plastic surgery rumors





Salma Hayek isn’t afraid to talk about how she deals with menopause. The 54-year-old actress joined Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris in “Red table“to discuss aging, marriage and child rearing. Jada asked Hayek about his new movie “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” and how his character is going through menopause. The Mexican-American actress said she wanted to play a woman in her 50s doing a ton of action scenes while her body changed because it would be “hilarious.” SALMA HAYEK SAYS DYSLEXIA LEFT HER “CONFUSED” ON LEARNING THE TITLE OF THE FILM “HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD” “We had to convince some people,” she revealed. “What matters is that we go through this, there is a very important message behind [the movie]. There is no expiration date for women. You can kick a – at any age, hold out at any age, you can dream at any age. “ Hayek said she has personally experienced menopause symptoms “for a long time now” and one in particular is that her breasts have grown larger. In fact, his back “suffers” because of it. “A lot of people say I had breast augmentation. I don’t blame them. My breasts were smaller. They kept getting bigger by many, many sizes.” SALMA HAYEK TALKS ABOUT THE FIGHT AGAINST WEIGHT LOSS: WOMEN ARE NOT COMING The “Eternals” star also spoke about how her emotions have been as she got older and lived life. “As you get older you feel things more deeply,” she said. “We allow ourselves to be more sensitive because we don’t feel as threatened. As you get stronger, I think you get the luxury of letting yourself feel it all.” The producer also spoke of her marriage to her husband François-Henri Pinault, whom she married in 2009. “We never said anything bad to each other. No resentment,” she admitted. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Hayek revealed that instead of arguing, “we’re putting all of our energy into solving the problem. Never finding who to blame or you should have done this or that. All of our energy is devoted to how we solve that.” And one thing they try to be on the same page is looking after their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “I have learned to get out of the way. [kids] be who they are. It’s not easy, “Hayek admitted.” You give them a voice, the first person they use it for is you. “ “Empowerment also comes with understanding limits,” she reflected.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos