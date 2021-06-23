A rescuer reveals the alleged last words of Princess Diana …

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split rumors once again.

On June 21, Page Six reported that the duo quietly broke up “a few weeks ago.”



REX / Shutterstock

“They get along. There is no drama,” a source said, adding that “everything is friendly and they are on the same page with co-parenting” their 3-year-old daughter True .

TMZ, meanwhile, said the duo broke up after allegations of cheating arose last month when Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she and the NBA player hooked up this year while he was back in the throes of his romance with the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star. After Sydney’s claims on the “No Jumper” podcast, Tristan threatened legal action, but he did not follow through.

The split allegations come amid speculation that Tristan is set to be traded by the Boston Celtics and after the Daily Mail said he was spotted attending a party with three women, none of which was Khloe.

‘Tristan ran away to one of the party rooms where everyone is going to hook up,’ insider saidtold the Daily Mail. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular party girl, she always goes out at parties. The other girls just started dating this group. He did it in front of about 30 people so you can hear people talking.

Tristan came out 30 minutes later.

“When he arrived his shirt looked all ironed and when he got out his shirt was messy, he looked disheveled,” the source said. “He continued to party for about an hour, then he left the party around 4 am with his entourage.”

The source also claimed that Thompson flirted a lot with one of the women in attendance.



Broadimage / Shutterstock

By a strange coincidence, the reports of separation come right after the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion aired in which Khloe said she wanted more children with Tristan. The reunion was filmed over a month ago. At the time, she was talking about Tristan’s “growth”.

“I know the growth and all the work he has done, I know all the help he has received and the constant effort he is making every day and how hard he has fought to get back with me now. “, she explained. “I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn’t an easy thing for him. I don’t understand why anyone would go through all of this if they weren’t serious.”



Instagram

Khloe’s relationship with Tristan has been a roller coaster. In 2018, just two days before Khloe gave birth to True, videos emerged of him cheating on the reality TV star with multiple women. In the following days, he was then linked with even more women. Khloe has stayed with him through all of the allegations and videos.

Then, in 2019, he was again accused of cheating on Khloe, this time with Kylie Jenner’s now former BFF, Jordyn Woods. In the fallout, Khloe parted ways with her beau, but blamed Jordyn for the alleged hookup. She said categorically that Jordyn and not Tristan was the reason for the family rift. Fans, however, have turned on Khloe and tore her apart for supporting Tristan. Shortly after, she changed her tune.

Almost immediately, Tristan tried to win Khloe back and he often left affectionate comments on his Instagram. Over time, a reconciliation seemed imminent. In 2020, the duo officially reconciled and Khloe tweeted that the whole Jordyn-Tristan incident was “hearsay.”