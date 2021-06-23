‘Sexy Beasts’ is more of a fever dream than a dating show, and it’s vital for Netflix





Unless you’re a contender for Netflix’s new series, “Sexy Beasts”.

More of a fever dream than a dating competition, “ Sexy Beasts “is the streamer’s latest reality TV series. The show, which premieres July 21, released its first trailer on Wednesday, and the short clip is already gaining a lot of attention.

At first glance, “Sexy Beasts” seems pretty straightforward, those looking for love come out blind. The twist is that the contestants don’t know what their so-called love match looks like since they’re all in makeup and costume, decked out in everything from demons to aliens to bugs.

Netflix NFLX So if you’re looking for a show where a panda asks a bull, “Do you have health insurance?” while drinking red wine,has you covered.

Now, this can all sound incredibly silly, or just downright weird. Yet this series, in which a beaver and a cheetah shoot clay pigeon as part of a date-to-get-to-get-to-meet, is an integral part of Netflix’s business strategy and growth plans in the streaming. Netflix wants to be the go-to source for how people watch entertainment. The company wants consumers to spend time and money on its service rather than traditional television, video games and even, well, to sleep . That’s why it has an extensive library that includes award-winning movies like “Mank”, steamy TV series like “Bridgerton”, comedy specials like “Inside” by Bo Burnham and documentaries like “My Octopus Teacher” , who won an Oscar this year. It’s also why the service struck a deal on Monday with Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin. Netflix is ​​therefore not aimed at a niche audience, it wants to offer everything to everyone. And as ridiculous as it sounds, reality TV shows like “Sexy Beasts” are a big part of it. The company has already found success in the reality genre thanks to last year’s hit “Love Is Blind”. The dating show, in which contestants only watch each other after getting engaged, was a social media sensation before the pandemic. Netflix announced shortly after its premiere that it and another reality TV contest, “The Circle,” had both been renewed for two more seasons. “Put simply, we know that unscripted programming is extremely popular on linear television, and has been for a long time,” Brandon Riegg, vice president of non-fiction series and comedy specials, told CNN Business. last year. “I think in our effort to provide these kinds of options for members, it makes sense that unscripted programming is one of them.” The other thing about reality TV: it can be addictive, and having a show that viewers can’t look away from is critical to Netflix’s bottom line right now. With nearly 210 million subscribers worldwide, the company is still the king of streaming, but competitors like Disney + are catching up and Netflix’s subscriber growth slowed in the last quarter. Eye-catching series that get new viewers to sign up and long-time members to stay on the service are key to keeping Netflix at the top of the streaming pyramid. And if there’s a show that gets more attention than “Sexy Beasts,” well, I’d really love to see it.







