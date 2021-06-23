Atlanta Restaurants: Hattie Maries BBQ Restaurant Opens in Decatur, Salaryman Opens in Toco Hills, and JenChans Opens Taco Justacos Restaurant in Cabbagetown





Decaturation: College Park-based Hattie Maries Texas Style BBQ and Cajun Kitchen kicks off the opening of its new Decatur location on Clairmont Avenue with a ribbon cutting Thursday, June 24, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Pastor of the Baptist Missionary Church New Birth, Jamal Bryant plans to bless the company at the ceremony, followed by appearances from local dignitaries and celebrities like Marlo Hampton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and gospel musician Isaac Carree. The restaurant officially opens to the public on Friday June 25. [Official] Cabbage town: JenChans recently launched a lunch restaurant from its Carroll Street space called Justacos. Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Justacos serves a variety of tacos, like Vietnamese pork, fried shrimp, and Szechuan chicken, as well as loaded nachos and ginger margaritas. People can order delivery, take out or on the spot at the bar or on the parklet in front of the restaurant. Onsite orders are placed using a QR code scanned by their phones or at the take out window. A late night taco menu is also in the works. [Official] Buckhead: Mediterranean restaurant chain It’s okay opens its first location in Atlanta on Friday, June 25 on Roswell Road. The brand plans to eventually open 14 locations in the Atlanta metro area. As part of its grand opening, Cava partners with a non-profit restaurant Give Kitchen will serve free lunch and dinner meals on June 23-24 and match any donations made to Giving Kitchen on those days. [Official] Toco Hills: A second Japanese-Korean Salaryman restaurant will open at Toco Hill Shopping Center on North Druid Hills Road next year, according to the AJC. Michael Lo and Chef George Yu (Suzy Sius Baos, Ramen Station, Noona) first opened Salaryman in Hosea and 2nd in East Lake two years ago. [AJC] Toco Hills: The Queso Shop, a take-out and delivery restaurant from Yumbii owner Carson Young, will open in Toco Hill Mall next year, on AJC reports. Carson opened the first Queso Shop earlier this year in Piedmont Heights. The new location joins Yumbii at the North Druid Hills Road shopping complex. [AJC] Mariette: 101 Bagel Cafe opens a third location on Lower Roswell Road this fall, And now Atlanta reports. The Marietta Boutique will include a patio. 101 Bagel Cafe has locations in Cumberland on Cobb Parkway and in Duluth. Owner Jin Yang plans to open a fourth location in Dunwoody. [WNA] Stone mountain: the Stone Mountain Farmers Market reopened earlier this month after a two-year hiatus, Observer Tucker reports. The market is held weekly Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. until August 31 in the municipal parking lot on Main Street in Stone Mountain Village. SNAP / EBT accepted. [TO] Buckhead: There is now a new weekend patio bar at the Chastain serving wine, beer and pre-dosed cocktails and the restaurant’s popular cheeseburger. The South Terrace Bar is open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has a special lunch menu from 14h [Official]

