Tessica Brown has a miscarriage – REVOLT





Tessica Brown unfortunately had a miscarriage three months after the start of her pregnancy, TMZ Reports. The Louisiana woman, who went viral as Gorilla Glue Girl, spoke to the media Wednesday, June 23 of the tragic loss. According to TMZ, Brown miscarried on May 17 after rushing to the emergency room with terrible stomach pain. She and her fiance Dewitt Madison first announced that they were expecting their first child together on Instagram. Online, Brown also revealed to her followers in May that she suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a disorder that causes nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, and sought recommended treatments. After entering and leaving the hospital feeling unwell, TMZ reports that medical staff were unable to locate the Browns babies’ heartbeat last month, sadly indicating that she had a miscarriage. Brown reportedly told the outlet that she couldn’t help but cry. The entrepreneur says she and her fiancé currently have no plans to try again for another child and instead are focused on healing their loss. Brown is also a mother of five from a previous relationship and Madison is said to have four children of his own. Brown wrote about her miscarriage on social media, saying: We have remained silent on this because it has been very difficult. As reported by REVOLT, Brown started his own hair care business earlier this month to help other people avoid costly and damaging hair care mistakes. The product line, called Forever Hair, includes hair spray, sleek edge control and root oil, which she says helped her regrow her hair after her viral Gorilla Glue saga. As you already know, about four months ago I ran out of hairspray and ended up using Gorilla Glue spray bad, bad idea, she said, announcing the company on Instagram. As a result of this I ended up losing my hair and getting scalp damage. See her Instagram post about the loss below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos