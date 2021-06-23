Apple TV + takes a look at the life of Charlie Brown, Charles Schulz

(KGET) Charles M. Schulz has told the story of the lovable loser Charlie Brown for decades through his comics, books, movies and TV shows. He drew 17,897 published Peanuts tapes that appeared in over 2,600 newspapers in 75 countries.

Now the roles are reversed.

Apple TV + ‘s new original documentary, Who Are You, Charlie Brown ?, traces the life of one of the greatest cartoonists of all time through animation. Information about his life and work is mixed in a special cartoon where Charlie Brown has been given the arduous task of writing a report on who he is.

Director / screenwriter and executive producer Michael Bonfiglio knew immediately that he wanted to use the animation for the biography which will be available from June 25 on the streaming service.

We knew we would be able to collaborate with WildBrain Studios which is making all of the new Peanuts shows for Apple TV +, Bonfiglio says. Knowing that you have a coworker like that is really inspiring to understand what this thing could be.

We had always thought of trying to tell Schulz’s story through his characters. I had done a few projects where I had combined the documentary with other formats. I felt like we could get away with it.

Bonfiglio brings a long career in cinema to the project. The director, producer, screenwriter and cameraman won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Nonfiction Special in 2018 for his role as producer in The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling. A year earlier, he’d landed an Emmy nomination for Best Directing in a Variety Special for Jerry Before Seinfeld.

A career in documentary has taught Bonfiglio that a production is as strong as its material. He found out that in the cast of the characters Schulz had created and the people he had interviewed for the film.

The only person who knows as much about Schulz as Charlie Brown, his widow Jean Schulz, is executive producer on the project. In addition to being married to Schulz for 27 years, Jean Schulz is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center.

She is convinced that Schulz, who died in 2000, would have loved the animated story of Charlie Brown’s quest to understand his own identity that serves as a structure.

I think he would have found it very inventive and also revealing, says Jean Schulz. I think it reveals something about the comics and a lot about him about this mixed story that you wouldn’t have brought up if you had only had a traditional interview.

The material revealed in the documentary not only looks at Schulz’s story, but also examines the impact his characters have had on the world and pop culture. Much of the story is told through interviews with Jean Schulz plus Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, Paul Feig, Ira Glass, Noah Schnapp, Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Chip Kidd, Lynn Johnston and Robb Armstrong.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyongo narrates the documentary.

Who are you, Charlie Brown? reveals that on a very basic level, the characters created by Schulz provide sweet and healthy entertainment. It also shows that there is also another level of worldly philosophy which is delivered with grace and understanding.

The way Schulz wrote and drew his characters inspired a generation of artists, including Paige Braddock, who is the talent behind the long-running Janes World comic book series. In addition to being the executive producer of the documentary, Braddock is the Creative Director at Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates. She kept Schulz’s legacy alive by illustrating several Peanuts children’s books.

Braddock discovered that it was easy to find writers and illustrators to work on projects featuring Peanuts characters, as they can trace their early influence back to Schulz.

So many of us are huge Peanuts fans, says Braddock. He was an inspiration because of what he was a great designer.

With every panel in the comic he was very thoughtful and thoughtful about how he space everything. How much text he used compared to the size and shape of the characters. I never tire of looking at his original drawings because he was a master craftsman of pen and ink.

The Peanuts characters have built a massive fan base since 1950. Braddock and Jean Schulz want the new documentary to be something loyal fans embrace and serve as an introduction to potential new fans.

Jean Schulz adds, I also hope that there is a new appreciation for the man who created it.