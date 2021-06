Netflix’s “Q-Force” animation, starring Sean Hayes, to bow in September

Netflix will tilt the adult animated comedy series “Q-Force” on September 2, with a voice cast including Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbor, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and Gabe Liedman. The 10-episode sequence follows Steve Maryweather, a once-famous member of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA) who was sent to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity after revealing his homosexuality. Instead, Agent Mary assembles Q-Force, an unsuitable team of LGBTQ + geniuses, including Deb, Twink, and Stat, and they begin to solve a case their own way. After gaining reluctant AIA approval, they now have to support a new member of the team: Straight Agent, Agent Buck. “Q-Force” is produced by Universal Television in association with Hazy Mills, Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment. Watch a teaser below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: FIRST LOOK IMDb TV has released a trailer for “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary,” which premiered on August 6. The five-part docuseries, which feature home videos, interviews and personal footage, follow the award-winning country star as he experiences triumphs and tragedies on the path to success. “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary” is produced by Bryan, Kerri Edwards and Ryan Schmidt in association with Endeavor Content and Peanut Mountain Productions. LATE AT NIGHT John Cena, Henry Winkler and Majid Jordan will appear in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, while Billy Crystal, Emma Corrin and Seventeen will be in “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will feature Christine Baranski and Joy Oladokun; Bill Clinton, James Patterson, Titus Welliver, Weezer and Kristina Schiano will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; and Josh Gad and Chloe Moriondo will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”. HONORED The North Fork TV Festival has announced that Emmy and Grammy winner Christopher Jackson will be this year’s Arts Ambassador. The Broadway veteran’s credits include “Holler if Ya Hear Me, After Midnight”, “The Bronx Bombers”, In the Heights “,” Memphis “and” The Lion King “. He has had an ongoing relationship with playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, including premiering the role of George Washington in “Hamilton” and appearing in “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”. In 2011, Jackson won an Emmy for “What I Am,” an original song he co-wrote for “Sesame Street” with Bill Sherman. The official dinner ceremony will take place during the festival on August 5 at American Beech in Greenport, NY







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos