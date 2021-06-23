Netflix Show takes blind dates to a new level





Just when it seemed like reality dating series couldn’t go unheard of, Netflix gave the world a sneak peek at its new show. Sexy Beasts, which features individuals looking for love while wearing prosthetics. The first trailer for the series was released on Wednesday, June 23, and quickly took to the internet due to its bizarre premise. Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to test real chemistry in the blind, Netflix tweeted. The video opens with a woman dressed as a panda saying on her date, which looks like a bull, I want to get married, I want to have babies before I’m 26. Do you have health insurance? Narrator Rob delaney then explains the purpose of the series. Welcome to the strangest blind date ever, he said. Could you fall in love with someone based solely on their personality? While one competitor agrees that personality is everything to him, another, who is costumed as a beaver, against, Ass first, personality then. Meanwhile, some in the cast doubt the viability of a relationship that arose out of the bizarre situation. What if I choose you and I’m not what you expect below? asks the panda at one point. Elsewhere in the trailer, each contestant appears in front of a party of three and selects their sexy beast after a series of dates, which include activities such as ax throwing, bowling, and clay pigeon shooting. The suitors then meet face to face without any prosthesis. Variety reported Tuesday, June 22, that Netflix has already ordered the series for two seasons. The concept is not new either, it is based on the original British Lion TV show for BBC Three in 2014 and has been replicated globally amid demand for such programs following the success of The masked singer. The first season, consisting of six episodes, will premiere on July 21, while the second season, which also has six episodes, will be released later this year. Prosthetist Kristyan Maillet, who worked on the Impossible mission franchise, created 48 unique designs for contestants over two seasons. Manufacturing Sexy Beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process, Simon welton, creator and executive producer of Lion TV, said. With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a slew of prosthetics that look extraordinary in 4K, and with storytelling from Rob Delaney, viewers are in for a treat. I hope the show puts a smile on people’s faces as they play the game to find out who will fall in love with whom and what our actors really look like. Season 1 of Sexy Beasts premieres on Netflix on July 21. Listen to Watch With Us to learn more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!









